Top of Mind Networks : Names Alberga, Enright and Leiter to Leadership Team

Top of Mind Networks, a leader in customer relationship management and market automation software for the mortgage lender and real estate industries, announces the appointment of three new executives: Nicolas Alberga, Chief Financial Officer; Erik Enright, Chief Technology Officer; and Amy Leiter, Chief Success Officer.

“The addition of these experienced professionals demonstrates Top of Mind’s continued investment in accelerating growth and increasing our customer base,” says Bill Hayes, CEO. “Each has successfully facilitated the expansion of technology companies in the past, and their experience will help us continue to provide the industry’s leading CRM service while also growing exponentially.”

Alberga, CFO, is a seasoned financial and strategic growth leader with more than 20 years of success in the professional services and software industries. A results-focused leader, he brings experiences in all facets of corporate financial management, from internal controls to legal risk management to overall financial strategy. He comes to Top of Mind from GCR Inc., a public sector software and services firm, where he led and managed all financial functions as a key member of the leadership team. During his time there, GCR tripled its revenue through organic growth and acquisitions.

Alberga previously co-owned a Brazilian training and education firm, which he quickly expanded and positioned for a successful sale to local investors. He speaks several languages and holds a Business Engineering degree from ICHEC in Brussels.

Enright, CTO, brings to Top of Mind a proven track record in managing large software groups and business teams, excelling in enterprise-level projects for some of the biggest companies in the world. He most recently served as Vice President, Head of Software Development at CardinalCommerce, a Visa Company. As a member of the core leadership team, he scaled the organization and software solutions for growth, acquisition and assimilation into Visa.

Previously, Enright spent 13 years at OEConnection, a technology leader and innovator of original equipment replacement parts solutions. In that role, he helped grow a team from four software engineers to more than 250 employees. Enright is a member of the Inaugural Selection Committee for FinTech71 Financial Incubator and a mentor for FinTech startup companies.

Leiter, CSO, brings a rich background in senior-level product, sales and solutions leadership. She honed exceptional strategic planning and market development skills while working with a range of businesses from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies. As Chief Success Officer for Top of Mind, she will help build customer loyalty and ensure customers take full advantage of Top of Mind’s software, services and subscription offerings to grow their businesses.

Before joining Top of Mind, Leiter served as Executive Director at Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), where she led efforts to integrate 550 health systems and 232,000 suppliers into the company’s supply chain continuum. She transitioned into her position at GHX upon the company’s purchase of Vendormate, where she had previously served as Vice President of Vendor Solutions. In that role, she increased revenue from $5 million to $19 million in four years.

“The talent and commitment represented by this outstanding leadership team, combined with that of Top of Mind’s founding partners, will ensure that we never compromise our high standards of innovation and unparalleled support, even as we expand our focus, our services and our reach,” says Hayes. “I’m excited for the future of Top of Mind on behalf of the team we’ve assembled, our clients and our industry.”

About Top of Mind Networks

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (http://www.topofmind.com) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005788/en/