Top of Mind Networks : Names Alberga, Enright and Leiter to Leadership Team

Top of Mind Networks, a leader in customer relationship management and
market automation software for the mortgage lender and real estate
industries, announces the appointment of three new executives: Nicolas
Alberga, Chief Financial Officer; Erik Enright, Chief Technology
Officer; and Amy Leiter, Chief Success Officer.
“The addition of these experienced professionals demonstrates Top of
Mind’s continued investment in accelerating growth and increasing our
customer base,” says Bill Hayes, CEO. “Each has successfully facilitated
the expansion of technology companies in the past, and their experience
will help us continue to provide the industry’s leading CRM service
while also growing exponentially.”
Alberga, CFO, is a seasoned financial and strategic growth leader with
more than 20 years of success in the professional services and software
industries. A results-focused leader, he brings experiences in all
facets of corporate financial management, from internal controls to
legal risk management to overall financial strategy. He comes to Top of
Mind from GCR Inc., a public sector software and services firm, where he
led and managed all financial functions as a key member of the
leadership team. During his time there, GCR tripled its revenue through
organic growth and acquisitions.
Alberga previously co-owned a Brazilian training and education firm,
which he quickly expanded and positioned for a successful sale to local
investors. He speaks several languages and holds a Business Engineering
degree from ICHEC in Brussels.
Enright, CTO, brings to Top of Mind a proven track record in managing
large software groups and business teams, excelling in enterprise-level
projects for some of the biggest companies in the world. He most
recently served as Vice President, Head of Software Development at
CardinalCommerce, a Visa Company. As a member of the core leadership
team, he scaled the organization and software solutions for growth,
acquisition and assimilation into Visa.
Previously, Enright spent 13 years at OEConnection, a technology leader
and innovator of original equipment replacement parts solutions. In that
role, he helped grow a team from four software engineers to more than
250 employees. Enright is a member of the Inaugural Selection Committee
for FinTech71 Financial Incubator and a mentor for FinTech startup
companies.
Leiter, CSO, brings a rich background in senior-level product, sales and
solutions leadership. She honed exceptional strategic planning and
market development skills while working with a range of businesses from
small organizations to Fortune 500 companies. As Chief Success Officer
for Top of Mind, she will help build customer loyalty and ensure
customers take full advantage of Top of Mind’s software, services and
subscription offerings to grow their businesses.
Before joining Top of Mind, Leiter served as Executive Director at
Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), where she led efforts to integrate 550
health systems and 232,000 suppliers into the company’s supply chain
continuum. She transitioned into her position at GHX upon the company’s
purchase of Vendormate, where she had previously served as Vice
President of Vendor Solutions. In that role, she increased revenue from
$5 million to $19 million in four years.
“The talent and commitment represented by this outstanding leadership
team, combined with that of Top of Mind’s founding partners, will ensure
that we never compromise our high standards of innovation and
unparalleled support, even as we expand our focus, our services and our
reach,” says Hayes. “I’m excited for the future of Top of Mind on behalf
of the team we’ve assembled, our clients and our industry.”
About Top of Mind Networks
Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (http://www.topofmind.com)
has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the
leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their
Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise
CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s
prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005788/en/