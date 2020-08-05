ATLANTA, Ga., Aug 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, has been named a 2020 Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). BIG's Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as "The Sammys," honors organizations and technologies that help businesses connect and collaborate with prospects and customers.



Top of Mind's SurefireCRM was recognized as Product of the Year in the Small Company division. Other Product of the Year winners in 2020 include such well-known companies as Merck, IBM and PepsiCo. In all, this year's awards program recognized just 31 winners in seven divisions.



The Sammys are open to leading companies and individuals around the globe. Nominations are scored by a volunteer panel of practicing experts and leaders representing some of the world's most trusted and valued brands. A proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.



"Sales and marketing technologies are helping to lead us through the challenging world environment," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize Top of Mind for its innovation and dedication to helping both the lenders using its technology and the ultimate consumer."



"Top of Mind's SurefireCRM was the first CRM built specifically for the mortgage industry. No other solution demonstrates a deeper understanding of the sales and marketing needs of mortgage lenders," said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. "Yet just because SurefireCRM has 'been around' doesn't mean it has stopped evolving. Being named 'Product of the 'Year' is a testament to the way we have kept our foot on the innovation gas pedal by listening attentively to lenders' evolving needs."



This award comes on the heels of other prominent industry recognition for Top of Mind. In March, the company's creative marketing campaigns took home platinum and gold in the 2020 AVA Digital Awards competition. Top of Mind went on to earn eight more platinum and gold awards for outstanding content at the 2020 Hermes Creative Awards in May. In June, Top of Mind placed among the world's top creators of video content in the 41st Annual Telly Awards.



About Top of Mind Networks:



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.



