Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top oil gathering in London subdued as virus fears cut travel plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving into Hong Kong International Airport with an infrared thermometer

The gathering of the world's top oil traders, London International Petroleum Week, will be less crowded this year as the bulk of traders in Asia plan either to cut or cancel their Feb. 24-27 travel plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which originated in China late last year, has claimed over 1,100 lives and spread to other countries. Japan, which shares the rank of the world's top energy importers with China, has the second largest number of cases.

World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the epidemic poses a global threat akin to terrorism.

IP Week, the oil industry's main annual gathering, is also known for its lavish evening parties where companies and traders cement business deals struck during the day.

South Korean refiners GS Caltex and SK Innovation, owner of SK Energy refiner, told Reuters they week not going to attend IP Week this year amid virus outbreak.

"GS Caltex is not attending the IP week in the aftermath of China's virus outbreak," its spokesman said. SK Innovation official said his company will rely on its London-based staff as the Singapore office had decided to skip the event this time.

China's staff of Petrochina, Tokyo offices of Japan's Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Inpex along with Singapore offices of European majors, Eni and Total, were recommended to miss IP Week this year, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

"We had several meetings in London with Asian counterparties cancelled," a trader working in the Asian market and based in Europe said. He added his bosses were also considering skipping the event this year.

Several Chinese independent or "teapot" refiners also cancelled its trips to London IP Week this year, two traders working with the companies said.

JPMorgan's China team was also asked not to attend IP Week events, a source told Reuters. According to two other sources in Asian companies, the main concern is that travellers from Asia may be quarantined on arrival, ruining their business plans.

"As a result of travel bans imposed by a number of governments in Asia, some speakers and delegates will understandably not be attending, including all from mainland China," a spokesman of Energy Institute, the host of the main IP Week conference, said in a reply to Reuters enquiry.

"IP Week is going ahead as planned and delegates are being advised in line with the latest advice of the British government," he added.

A Mitsubishi official said that its oil staff will attend the IP Week as planned.

A Mitsui spokesman said most of its London-based staff would take part in the event, declining further comment. An Inpex spokesman said staff planned to attend, but it was "treating the COVID-19 outbreak with concern ... closely monitoring the situation."

"Several people from Total will attend the IP Week, including some coming from our Singapore offices," a press representative of Total told Reuters.

Eni declined to comment. Petrochina and JPMorgan did not reply to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Olga Yagova in MOSCOW, Jane Chung in SEOUL, Ron Bousso in LONDON, Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO, Additional reporting by Bate Felix in PARIS; Writing by Olga Yagova; Editing by Katya Golubkova and David Evans)

By Olga Yagova, Jane Chung and Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 1.35% 60.15 Delayed Quote.17.46%
CARDLYTICS, INC. -1.56% 93.24 Delayed Quote.48.78%
ENI SPA 1.35% 13.1 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
GS HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.59% 0.64 End-of-day quote.-11.72%
INPEX CORPORATION -0.74% 1069.5 End-of-day quote.-7.40%
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 6.41% 5.31 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.06% 138.029 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.10% 55.88 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.43% 2907.5 End-of-day quote.1.10%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -1.19% 1957.5 End-of-day quote.0.64%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. -3.10% 2926.5 End-of-day quote.9.48%
PETROCHINA COMPANY 0.19% 5.31 End-of-day quote.-9.09%
TOTAL 1.10% 45.485 Real-time Quote.-8.56%
WTI 2.47% 51.33 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pJaycee Herb Traders Ltd. Joins the Movement to Build the World's Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting the Free iTrade Traceability Campaign
GL
12:09pTEB BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:09pUFU publish results from Winter Fair dairy questionnaire
PU
12:09pMSC Enhances Its East-West Network
PU
12:06pGARTNER : Says Less Than 50% of Sales Leaders and Sellers Have High Confidence in Forecasting Accuracy
AQ
12:06pCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:06pIs Analytics the New Protagonist for Food Safety? | Quantzig's Recent Blog Lists the Benefits of Analytics in the Food Industry
BU
12:06pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Ends Mandatory Arbitration For Future Employee Claims of Sexual Harassment
BU
12:04pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : PDMR Dealing
PU
12:04pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme and the liquidity contract
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group