Top ten points for Chinese enterprises to bear in mind when they do M&A transactions in India: issues arising from differences o

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Back to Asia Pacific Regional Forum publications

Top ten points for Chinese enterprises to bear in mind when they do M&A transactions in India: issues arising from differences of legal and regulatory culture

Rabindra Jhunjhunwala

Khaitan & Co, India

Ayush Nanda

Khaitan & Co, India

Introduction

Investments by the Chinese have grown significantly over the past few years, with major players such as Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and Fosun Group making significant investments in entities in India, such as Paytm, BigBasket, Ola, Zomato, XpressBees and Gland Pharma ,among others. Such investors seeking to engage in cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and originating from China have had to address certain regulatory concerns from both an Indian and Chinese perspective. However, it is important to note that the governments of both these nations have taken positive steps to encourage investment activities and are in the process of establishing systems with the intention of reducing the imposition of onerous compliances on prospective investors.

Regulatory concerns can take the form of inter alia approvals for cross-border investment (especially in sensitive industries including, amongst others, defence, news and media etc), filing requirements, restrictions on anti-competitive practices, and taxation policies currently in vogue. In addition to the legal issues, certain cultural aspects concerning legal regimes may also cause entities to reconsider their decision to invest in India (for example, language barriers and political relations between the countries). The investors should carefully consider and evaluate these factors and must suitably plan their investment strategies, structures and timelines to avoid being entangled in regulatory hurdles. Our endeavour within this piece is to highlight certain key considerations that should be kept in mind by prospective Chinese investors who are interested in engaging in M&A activities within India.

Approval from the National Development and Reform Commission

On 26 December 2017the regulatory body of China, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released the 'Administration Measures for Outbound Investment of Enterprises' ('New Rules') for controlling, monitoring and approving outbound investment by entities in China. The New Rules came into effect from 1 March 2018. While the New Rules are a step forward from the regime that existed before, there still are several obligations within the regulations which have to be complied with.

While the approval required for investment of more than US$300m(by Chinese investors) has been done away with, the regulations inter aliainclude that approvals will be required for investment by overseas enterprises controlled by Chinese enterprises ('Controlled Offshore Enterprises') in sensitive countries / industries. Furthermore, for investments by Controlled Offshore Enterprises which exceed the US$300mlimit, notice of investment has to be given to the NDRC prior to the implementation of the investment. Finally, even if the investment does not fall into either of the categories, the NDRC has the power to require approval / notice if it deems fit.

Chinese entities have to be mindful of the New Rules prior to any proposed investment in India, and it may be advisable to route their transactions through the mainland China, rather than its subsidiaries/associate entities in Singapore or Hong Kong (which, based on our experience, are structures that are generally preferred to Chinese entities) in order to enhance their competitiveness in transactions (including inter aliastructures for competitive auctions, involving invitations for bids) wherein timelines are aggressive and time is of the essence.

Apostilling and legalisation of documents

While undergoing the M&A process in India, multiple documents must be produced before the relevant Indian governmental authorities for processes such as incorporation of a company, registering property, acquiring licenses, approvals etc.The biggest concern relates to the verification and authenticity of documents submitted which are of foreign origin. Banks which have been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deal with foreign exchange (ie, the authorised dealer banks) impose similar authentication standards on the documents they requirefor opening and operating accounts in their branches. The validity or authenticity of a foreign origin document is proven by having the said document 'apostilled' or 'consularized'.

While India is a signatory to the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents 1961 ('Apostille Convention'), China and Singapore are not party to this convention. The documents issued by agencies in China or Singapore, which are to be submitted in India, have to be consularized by: 1. the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and 2. the Consulate of India (ie, the process of consularization). Since consularization requires approvals from multiple governmental divisions, the process can be cumbersome and may lead to undue delays (process may take up totwo to three weeks), based on our experience.

In order to avoid the process of consularization, should the Chinese entity have the ability to run the transaction through its Hong Kong subsidiary/associate entity, after weighing logistical and urgency (ie, timeline) considerations it may be advisable to procure 'apostilled' documents issued in Hong Kong, as Hong Kong is a party to the Apostille Convention. Adocument, once 'apostilled' in the country of origin,is presumed to be valid in any other countries which are members to the Apostille Convention. Based on our experience, we note that the process of 'apostilling' a document is substantially simpler and more efficient, thereby speeding up the process of any M&A transaction.

Relaxation of the Foreign Direct Investment Policy

The Foreign Direct Investment Policy('FDI')determines the various sectors within which foreign investors can invest, either through:1. the automatic route (where no prior approval of the government is required); or 2.the governmental route (prior approval is required, subject to the extent of the investment proposed, and typically provided for in sensitive sectors). Prospective Chinese investors may note that in order to encourage foreign investment, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on 24 January 2018, relaxed the investment controls under India's'FDI' Policy in single brand retail, civil aviation and real estate.[1}

In single brand-retail, 100 per cent of foreign investment has been allowed under the automatic route. Furthermore, the 30 per cent local sourcing requirement provided earlier can now be met during the initial five-year transition period on a global operations' basis, as opposed to Indian operations only. The policy on civil aviation has been extended to investments in M/s Air India Limited (the Indian Government's airline undertaking) with foreign airlines being allowed to invest up to the 49 per cent limit under the government approval route, provided that substantial ownership and effective control remain vested in Indian nationals. In the real estate sector, it has been clarified that real estate broking does not amount to real estate business, thereby allowing 100% foreign investment under the automatic route.

In addition to the sector-wise reforms, the Ministry has now allowed foreign portfolio investors registered with SEBI to buy shares in power exchanges on the primary market. It also allows investee companies to issue equity shares against pre-incorporation / operation expenses and import of capital goods, machinery or equipment for sectors under the automatic route.

Foreign portfolio investment in debt securities

To further the relaxation of the FDI policy in January, RBI and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI, which is the governmental authority that regulates listed companies) have introduced extensive changes in the framework governing Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) in order to impact investment through the debt route. The circulars have abolished sub-categories of corporate bonds and have set the limit for FPI investment in the bonds at nine per cent squared, thereby causing an increase of INR 220bn in the first half of fiscal year 2018 and a further increase of INR 230bn by the second half of fiscal year 2019.

As against the extant framework, FPIs are now permitted to invest in corporate bonds with a minimum residual maturity of one year. Investments with residual maturity below one year cannot exceed 20 per cent of the total investment of the FPI in corporate bonds.[2]

Gaming and foreign direct investment

The Law Commission of India, in its 276th Report on the legal framework for Gambling and Sports Betting, has recommended that the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999, its rules and the FDI policy of the nation, should be amended to encourage FDI in the casino/gambling industry in order to propel the growth of tourism and hospitality industries in the states which decide to permit casinos.[3] It is to be noted that the aforementioned sectors are currently strictly regulated by the state governments of India, with many such states holding gaming activities to be unlawful. However, if such a proposal is accepted by the Central Government (which will have to be seen in the near future), it would openup several new avenues for prospective investors to tap into the Indian market.

Changes to the exchange control rules and cross border mergers

The changes introduced by RBI in the Indian exchange control rules of November 2017[4] help inbound M&A. The changes open up a new investment route, through which foreign investors not registered with SEBI can acquire a ten per cent stake in an Indian-listed company, and also clarify that holdings of foreign portfolio investors beyond ten per cent will be treated as FDI.

The RBI has also relaxed the penalty on delays in the reporting of foreign investments by focusing on fines rather than on affecting the title to shares/instruments.

On 20 March 2018, India notified the regulations on cross-border mergers.[5] Chinese investors can now note that these regulations permit and regulate, not only inbound mergers, but outbound mergers as well. However, these mergers (in line with the rules of the Companies Act 2013) allow outbound mergers only with companies in specified jurisdictions (which inter aliainclude China, Hong Kong and Singapore). They impose various mandatory requirements and compliances under the exchange control regulations (for issuance of securities, assumption of existing foreign/domestic liabilities and holding of other assets) and require that the valuation should be in accordance with internationally-accepted principles on accounting and valuation. The above developments should be kept in mind by a Chinese investor, and could be helpful in structuring their M&A foray into India.

Foreign investment approval procedure

The procedure for obtaining approval for investing in sectors classified in the 'government approval route' has been streamlined. The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), which was responsible for such approvals, has been closed down, and has been replaced by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).[6]

The significance of this change can be observed in the case of Fosun Group's investment in Indian pharmaceutical company Gland Pharma Ltd in 2016. During this period, as per the FDI policy, foreign investments greater than 74 per cent in the pharmaceuticals (Brownfield) industry, required prior approval from the FIPB. Such approvals were granted in most cases except where the investment was in strategic sectors including those affecting security of the nation. The pharmaceutical industry is not one of such strategic sectors. Fosun Group sought to acquire an 86 per cent shareholding in the Indian Gland Pharma Ltd. Being higher than the limit for the automatic route, the deal required prior government approval. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (approval of this committee is additionally required for any foreign equity flow of more than approximately USD 730m), however, did not grant such approval, whereas the FIPB had initially approved the same. Such refusal forced the companies to revise their M&A structure. As per the revised approach, Fosun would acquire only a 74 per cent stake in Gland Pharma, thereby not requiring prior governmental approval. Such refusal / deferral was allegedly based on two factors: 1. the recent border spat between the nations (ie, the Doklam stand-off); and 2. the government's concerns with handing over control of export-quality medicine. The streamlined approach aims to reduce the extensive dependence of any one governmental ministry and instead ensures that the ministry which governs the particular investment sector regulates prospective investments.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) currently prescribes a time period of eight to ten weeks for obtaining approval from any concerned governmental ministry or department.[7] The SOP is continuously being amended to reduce inter-ministerial coordination and to improve efficiency. As per the SOP, an entity seeking to invest in the pharmaceutical industry, for example, will have to file the proposal for foreign investment on the Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal. This proposal will be forwarded by the DIPP to the concerned department, ie the Department of Pharmaceuticals, which will consider the proposal and give its decision in eight to ten weeks. While speculative, it may be argued that had these administrative changes been in place during the Fosun Group's investment in Gland Pharma Ltd, there may not have been any requirement for Fosun to modify their M&A structure.

Competition and anti-trust

Chinese investors seeking to merge with or acquire market leaders of the country need to be mindful of the Indian competition laws which regulate mergers and which may disruptthe nation's free trade practices or have an adverse impact on competition. As per the current provisions, approval by the Competition Commission of India (the authority which governs the competition regime in India) will be required when the enterprise, whether remaining or created as a result of a combination (merger or amalgamation), has, in India, assets valued at more than INR 350 crore or turnover of more than INR 1,000 crore. Similar restrictions are placed on the assets and turnover present both within and outside the nation.

In order to save the time and costs incurred by such approvals, the companies should apply for approval in the initial stages of the negotiations of the combination or acquisition.

Hong Kong - India and the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and changes to the tax regime in India

Over the past few years, India has actively taken steps towards encouraging investments from other nations. To further this goal, on 19 March 2018 India signed the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with Hong Kong, which aims to encourage investment by avoiding double taxation.[8] This would hold significance for Chinese investors, as Hong Kong has always been considered a strategic jurisdiction forChinese entities to structure their M&A transactions. The DTAA, inter alia, imposes a cap of ten per centonthe withholding tax rate on interest payments.

Once effective (the DTAA was only signed and is expected to be ratified by India and Hong Kong during this fiscal year), investors from Hong Kong will be able to avail themselves of the benefits of the DTAA over the Indian tax law provisions. However, Chinese investors should also take notice of the 'principle purpose test' incorporated into the DTAA, which allows India to deny the benefits of the DTAA if one of the main purposes of the arrangement is to avoid payment of tax, or to pay reduced tax. A similar restriction is placed by the general anti-avoidance rules of India which have the power to override the provisions of a tax treaty.

In 2017, the Indian tax regime went through a systematic overhaul with the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which subsumed within it a vast number of indirect taxes. The regime is continuously undergoing changes, in terms of both compliances and tax rates. Without delving excessively into specifics, in order to provide relief to the taxpayers who are facing challenges in coping with the new regime, there have been several important compliance relaxations which have been introduced since the implementation of GST.

The GST Council is also constantly re-examining the tax rates based on industry inputs and has instituted a consultative process between all stakeholders to ensure harmony between business and macro-economic interests. In April 2018, the Indian customs laws were amended with an emphasis on dispute resolution. The amendments provide for a consultative process to be instituted before formalising tax demands. This is expected to significantly reduce frivolous disputes, which has been a continual issue with Indian tax authorities.

The changes, when seen cumulatively from an investment standpoint, make it easier for foreign entities to understand the tax law of the nation and to model their investment strategy accordingly. It is in the interests of the prospective Chinese investors to take advantage of the policies of the government and to invest while relaxations from statutory compliances are being granted.

Arbitration and dispute resolution

In the past two decades, there has been uncertainty about the arbitral process in the country. This uncertainty is focused around two issues, viz: 1. the extent of judicial intervention in the arbitral process; and 2. the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards.

While dealing with the first issue, the Supreme Court, in Duro Felguera, S.A. vGangavaram Port Limited,[9] held that the only issue that courts have to consider while appointing arbitrators is whether an arbitration agreement exists, thus implying that all other issues are left exclusively for adjudication by the arbitral tribunal. The decision is in line with the legislative policy of judicial minimalism in arbitrations.

Further, the Supreme Court, in HRD Corporation (Marcus Oil and Chemical Division) v Gail (India) Limited,[10], ruled in favour of the independence / impartiality of an arbitrator, who has acted in the capacity in a previous arbitration between the same parties arising from the same contract.

The Delhi High Court on the other hand, simplified the process of enforcement of foreign arbitral awards. The Court clarified in Cruz City 1 Mauritius Holdings v Unitech Limited[11] and NTT Docomo Inc. v Tata Sons Limited[12] that a foreign award in violation of Indian exchange control regulations will not contravene public policy. Further, in Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. vSingh Brothers[13], it raised the legal bar for the setting-aside of foreign arbitral awards by re-affirming the view that contravention has to be of a substantial principle on which Indian law is founded and not simply a violation of an Indian statute.

These decisions have bolstered investor confidence in the Indian markets by simplifying the arbitral process and minimising the delays which may be caused by judicial intervention. It is imperative that a Chinese investor is apprised and aware of these developments.

The way forward

The above consists of certain key points that are to be kept in mind by prospective Chinese investors who are interested in foraying into the M&A field in India. As stated earlier in this piece, several major Chinese players have steadily increased their investment appetite in India and, considering the intention of the Indian government toopenup its markets, we can be optimistic that this trend will continue to grow.

[1] Foreign Exchange Management (Cross Border Merger) Regulations, 2018 dated 20 March 2018, issued by the Foreign Exchange Department, Reserve Bank of India. [2] A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No. 24, Reserve Bank of India, 27 April 2018. [3] Report No. 276 Legal Framework: Gambling and Sports Betting including Cricket in India, dated 5 July 2018, issued by the Law Commission of India, Government of India. [4] Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a Person Resident Outside India) Regulations 2017, Foreign Exchange Department, Reserve Bank of India, 7 November 2017. [5] Foreign Exchange Management (Cross Border Merger) Regulations, 2018 dated 20 March 2018, issued by the Foreign Exchange Department, Reserve Bank of India. [6] Office Memorandum dated 5 June 2017, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. [7] Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for processing FDI Proposals, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, 29 June 2017. [8] Double Daxation Avoidance Agreement between India and Singapore (19 March 2018) see www.ird.gov.hk/eng/pdf/Agreement_India_HongKong.pdf (accessed 23 July 2018). [9] Duro Felguera, S.A. v Gangavaram Port Limited, (2017) 9 SCC 729. [10] HRD Corporation (Marcus Oil and Chemical Division) v Gail (India) Limited, (2018) 12 SCC 471. [11] Cruz City 1 Mauritius Holdings v Unitech Limited, (2017) 239 DLT 649. [12] NTT Docomo Inc. v Tata Sons Limited, (2017) 241 DLT 65. [13] Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited v Malvinder Mohan Singh and Ors, 247(2018) DLT 405.

Back to Asia Pacific Regional Forum publications