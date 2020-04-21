TopLine Credit Union Foundation Gives $5,600 to Local Non-Profits

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union Foundation donated $5,600 to support local non-profit organizations in this unprecedented time of need. The Foundation, guided by its mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow,” supports the cooperative spirit of “people helping people” by living the mantra — to care, connect and contribute in local communities and abroad.



The Foundation’s monetary donations helped to support vulnerable youth experiencing homelessness, provided local students with mobile learning devices for regular daytime learning and afterschool enrichment and engagement, and assisted in meeting the rising demand of food needs by families faced with increased financial instability. Non-profit organizations that benefited include: African Education Health Initiative (AFEDHI) , Avenues for Youth , Brooklyn Center Community Schools , Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), Keystone Community Services and Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP) . The Foundation continues to explore other community give-back opportunities.

Every six to eight weeks the Foundation hosts a specific drive to support our local neighbors in need. During the months of April and May the Foundation is holding a personal care drive to support families with items such as shampoo, toothpaste, and hygiene products that are essential for daily living.

Likewise, TopLine Federal Credit Union supports our local small business restaurant owners by purchasing lunches for onsite TopLine employees every Tuesday and Thursday for the month of April. Some of the great food employees have enjoyed is from Duffy’s Bar and Grill and Olympia Café and Gyros in Osseo, Frankie’s Pizza in Maple Grove, Broadway Pizza in Plymouth, Gabe’s by the Park and Hearthside Pizza in St. Paul, and more.

“In these trying times, our core values remain our foundation, People Helping People… and People Serving People, and as the coronavirus crisis continues, our shared commitment to helping our communities’ remains as strong as ever,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO of TopLine Federal Credit Union.

“During these unpredictable days we are all experiencing, what’s important is the continued generosity, care, concern, collaboration and constant support we continue to provide to each other, said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. Serving our communities is a tremendous privilege and it’s times like these where we realize the power of a moment and supporting one another.”

For more information on how to donate to any of these organizations please visit their websites.

TopLine Credit Union Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts, providing an array of financial education opportunities and counseling for all ages, and awarding scholarships. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For further information visit www.TopLinecu.com/foundation , email Foundation@TopLinecu.com , call 763-391-9494, or write to: 9353 Jefferson Hwy, Maple Grove, MN 55369. Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752.