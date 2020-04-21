TopLine Credit Union Foundation Gives $5,600 to Local Non-Profits
0
04/21/2020 | 10:25am EDT
MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union Foundation donated $5,600 to support local non-profit organizations in this unprecedented time of need. The Foundation, guided by its mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow,” supports the cooperative spirit of “people helping people” by living the mantra — to care, connect and contribute in local communities and abroad.
Every six to eight weeks the Foundation hosts a specific drive to support our local neighbors in need. During the months of April and May the Foundation is holding a personal care drive to support families with items such as shampoo, toothpaste, and hygiene products that are essential for daily living.
“In these trying times, our core values remain our foundation, People Helping People… and People Serving People, and as the coronavirus crisis continues, our shared commitment to helping our communities’ remains as strong as ever,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO of TopLine Federal Credit Union.
“During these unpredictable days we are all experiencing, what’s important is the continued generosity, care, concern, collaboration and constant support we continue to provide to each other, said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. Serving our communities is a tremendous privilege and it’s times like these where we realize the power of a moment and supporting one another.”
For more information on how to donate to any of these organizations please visit their websites.
TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts, providing an array of financial education opportunities and counseling for all ages, and awarding scholarships. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For further information visit www.TopLinecu.com/foundation, email Foundation@TopLinecu.com, call 763-391-9494, or write to: 9353 Jefferson Hwy, Maple Grove, MN 55369. Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752.