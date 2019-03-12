TopOffer.com is Shaking up Real Estate with Zero Commission to Sellers

Top Offer (www.topoffer.com),
the first real estate broker in the United States to offer sellers a
commission-free sale of their homes, launches today at SXSW.
Top Offer enables sellers to save tens of thousands of dollars by
selling their homes commission-free while benefiting from widespread
marketing of their homes and full agent representation. In addition, Top
Offer primarily sells houses “as is,” eliminating many of the largest
expenses sellers incur, such as remodeling, painting, and staging. Top
Offer charges the home buyer a small fee, saving the seller 5% or more
on the sale of their home.
In 2018, real estate sales generated $60 billion in commissions. Top
Offer eliminates those fees to the homeowner, while providing full
service and ensuring fair market value for their property. In addition,
with Top Offer sellers are able to stay in their home for some time
after closing.
“Top Offer disrupts the real estate industry, eliminating all of the
commission costs to the seller, and mitigating incidental costs such as
staging,” said Jason Buzi, Top Offer Founder & CEO.
The company is launching at the South by Southwest conference taking
place in Austin, TX, where Buzi is introducing the venture as part of a
panel. Buzi, the man behind the Hidden Cash phenomenon, will be hiding
dozens of puzzle boxes around Greater Austin, each of which has a
minimum value of $200, including a pure silver bar and cold hard CASH!
Finders of the #TopOfferPuzzle boxes are encouraged to post photos
and live videos on Instagram trying to solve/open them.
Top Offer is operating in California and Texas with expansion plans for
Florida, New York, and Ohio by Summer 2019. For more information, visit www.topoffer.com.
About Top Offer
Top Offer transforms the way real estate is bought and sold by
completely eliminating seller paid commissions, while providing the full
services of a real estate brokerage. The company leverages an
experienced team of real estate professionals, to simplify real estate
transactions, market properties aggressively, and save homeowners
thousands of dollars in commission.
Visit: TopOffer.com
Follow: Instagram.com/TopOfferInc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005946/en/