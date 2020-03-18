Log in
TopPatch : Local Law 97 Compliance Service Utilizes IoT Best Practices to Save NYC Building Owners Millions of Dollars in Fines

03/18/2020 | 06:08am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildings account for 39 percent of the overall CO2 emissions in the US. New York City is attacking this problem with Local Law 97, which will affect all buildings over 25,000 sq feet. TopPatch is offering a free assessment to help NYC building owners achieve the most cost-efficient path to Local Law 97 compliance, including processing rebates from utilities.

Local Law 97 limits the amount of greenhouse gas emissions a building can produce. The emission limits are determined based on a building's size and class, with fines starting at $268 for each metric ton over the limit. This is the most ambitious climate legislation for buildings enacted by any city in the world. The new law places buildings on a path to meet the city's goal to reduce overall carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050. The targets are extremely aggressive and require immediate action to ensure compliance by the 2024 deadline.

TopPatch leverages IoT Best Practices to help building owners comply with legislation highlights cost-efficiently by:

  • Lowering carbon emissions per square foot by 2024 and 2030
  • Achieving a 40% reduction by 2030 and 80% by 2050
  • Processing renewable energy credits and/or emissions offsets
  • Coordinating communications with the new office of Building Energy and Emissions Performance at Department of Buildings
  • Following the strong advisory board mandate to help refine emission metrics and limits
  • Minimize penalties for non-compliance by millions of dollars i.e. is the difference between a building's annual emissions limit and its actual emissions multiplied by $268
  • Coordinate up to 100 percent deduction from annual emissions limit for purchase of credits for renewable energy in NYC of feeding directly into NYC
  • Track and leverage NYC implementation plan for carbon trading by Jan. 1, 2021

TopPatch free assessment provides NYC building owners a roadmap to compliance with all the provisions of Local Law 97 with an energy savings audit that leverages all of the IoT investments building owners have already made. The assessment also provides an opportunity to achieve $0 net cost energy savings utilizing rebates, incentives & financing from Nyserda & Conedison along with a Local Law 97 evidence trail to avoid fines.

CONTACT: lauren@isquare.ventures

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toppatch-local-law-97-compliance-service-utilizes-iot-best-practices-to-save-nyc-building-owners-millions-of-dollars-in-fines-301025630.html

SOURCE TopPatch


© PRNewswire 2020
