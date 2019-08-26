Log in
Topaz Solar Farms Receives August Payment From PG&E

08/26/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

Consistent with the terms of its power purchase agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Topaz Solar Farms today received full contract payment for its July 2019 energy deliveries to PG&E.

While monitoring PG&E’s financial situation, Topaz continues to perform its obligations under the parties’ power purchase agreement.

About Topaz Solar Farms LLC
Topaz owns and operates a 550-megawatt solar photovoltaic electric power generating facility located in San Luis Obispo County, California.


© Business Wire 2019
