Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Topaz Solar Farms Receives February Payment From PG&E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:38pm EST

Consistent with the terms of its power purchase agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Topaz Solar Farms today received full contract payment for its January 2020 energy deliveries to PG&E.

While monitoring PG&E’s financial situation, Topaz continues to perform its obligations under the parties’ power purchase agreement.

About Topaz Solar Farms LLC
Topaz owns and operates a 550-megawatt solar photovoltaic electric power generating facility located in San Luis Obispo County, California.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:59pDREAM UNLIMITED : Announces Increase to Quarterly Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share Dividend
AQ
09:59pNORZINC : Announces Intention to Terminate SEC Reporting Obligations
PR
09:58pVirgin Galactic's quarterly loss widens to $73 million
RE
09:58pANWORTH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:57pB&G FOODS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:57pVERACYTE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:56pCOVANTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:56pUNISYS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:56pCBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:56pCOMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED : Announces Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil fall further on accelerating coronavirus concerns
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
3Oil falls for 3rd day as virus fears accelerate on U.S. warning
4M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
5MEGGITT PLC : UK stocks fall further as coronavirus triggers new sell-off

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group