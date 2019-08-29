Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Topcon : Announces the Release of Harmony Into the EMEA Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Following Topcon's release and clearance of Topcon Harmony, a class II medical diagnostic software, in October 2018 to the US market, Topcon now announces the release and clearance of the software into the EMEA market.

This medical diagnostic application is the next generation data management system for eye care specialists. Topcon Harmony is a responsive browser-based software application for on-site or cloud-hosted environments, that allows you to connect all of your diagnostic instruments, regardless of manufacturer, in one secure, web-based platform.

Coinciding with the Harmony launch in the EMEA region, Topcon's existing product Optoflow will be re-branded as Harmony Referral System (Harmony RS). The two software solutions will cater to the diverse needs of the eye care sector, with Harmony providing a vendor-neutral web-based data management application for connecting imaging devices, and Harmony RS providing a cloud-based network designed especially for health care practitioners to share clinical information, referrals and other clinical correspondence.

“We are very inspired by the launch of Topcon Harmony in the EMEA region. It will be a great addition to our existing product portfolio. With these two solutions, we look forward as we continue to fulfill the needs of a wide variety of customers while helping them solve their clinical, data management and communication challenges,” discloses Anssi Ylimaula, Managing Director of Topcon Healthcare Solutions EMEA.

In September, Topcon will be showcasing Harmony at the ESCRS Congress in Paris, booth B109 in Hall 7 Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, where leading ophthalmologists from around the world gather to see the latest advancements in the field of eye care.

For those not attending ESCRS or for those that just can’t wait, it is already possible to schedule online software demonstrations. To learn more, visit the product page at https://www.topconhealth.eu/harmony

About Topcon

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Topcon is a comprehensive eye care device manufacturer within the worldwide ophthalmic community. It introduced the world’s first commercial back-of-the-eye Spectral Domain (SD) and Swept Source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, which have driven innovation in eye care.

More recently, Topcon started to enhance not only its hardware but also its software solutions. To develop the most efficient, pragmatic and state-of-the-art solutions, Topcon has developed a new strategic division, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, whose primary objective is to create world-class software solutions for the eye care industry and beyond. The company's products enable the collection and visualization of a wide range of imaging and clinical data while providing quantitative and clinical analysis capabilities and supporting eye care providers in their quest for optimum patient care.

Topcon’s software gives clinicians access to patient exam data captured from OCTs, Visual Fields, Fundus Cameras, and other Topcon and third-party devices. Topcon leverages its new communication and data management systems called Optoflow and Harmony, where practitioners gain access to DICOM and non-DICOM information stored in a central, cloud-based environment. Additionally, Topcon now provides integrated services that connect practitioners to an extensive network of reading services to assist in the management of sight-threatening eye diseases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:26aBIOTRON : 29 Aug 2019Year End Accounts and Preliminary Final Report
PU
01:26aINTERSHOP : Continued successful course of business in the first half of the year
PU
01:26aBIOTRON : 29 Aug 2019Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement 2019
PU
01:25aEAST ASIA MARINE EXPO : 2019 to Be Held in Qingdao on September 4
BU
01:24aDONGFENG MOTOR : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 5%
DJ
01:23aCitic Ltd. 1st Half Net Profit Rose 9.3%
DJ
01:22aTELENOR : Axiata Group Swung to Profit in 2Q
DJ
01:21aNATIONAL EXPRESS : in $550m IBM and Vodafone venture
AQ
01:21aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Cosmetics maker Coty revenue hit by weak consumer demand
AQ
01:21aCARLYLE LP : REVVING UP Carlyle Group mulls US float for London minicab company Addison Lee
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : China rotates Hong Kong troops as protesters call for democracy
3Tesla rolls out insurance in California
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
5TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. : TOYODA GOSEI : Invests in AI Startup TRYETING Inc.
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group