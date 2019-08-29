Topcon : Announces the Release of Harmony Into the EMEA Region

Following Topcon's release and clearance of Topcon Harmony, a class II medical diagnostic software, in October 2018 to the US market, Topcon now announces the release and clearance of the software into the EMEA market.

This medical diagnostic application is the next generation data management system for eye care specialists. Topcon Harmony is a responsive browser-based software application for on-site or cloud-hosted environments, that allows you to connect all of your diagnostic instruments, regardless of manufacturer, in one secure, web-based platform.

Coinciding with the Harmony launch in the EMEA region, Topcon's existing product Optoflow will be re-branded as Harmony Referral System (Harmony RS). The two software solutions will cater to the diverse needs of the eye care sector, with Harmony providing a vendor-neutral web-based data management application for connecting imaging devices, and Harmony RS providing a cloud-based network designed especially for health care practitioners to share clinical information, referrals and other clinical correspondence.

“We are very inspired by the launch of Topcon Harmony in the EMEA region. It will be a great addition to our existing product portfolio. With these two solutions, we look forward as we continue to fulfill the needs of a wide variety of customers while helping them solve their clinical, data management and communication challenges,” discloses Anssi Ylimaula, Managing Director of Topcon Healthcare Solutions EMEA.

In September, Topcon will be showcasing Harmony at the ESCRS Congress in Paris, booth B109 in Hall 7 Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, where leading ophthalmologists from around the world gather to see the latest advancements in the field of eye care.

For those not attending ESCRS or for those that just can’t wait, it is already possible to schedule online software demonstrations. To learn more, visit the product page at https://www.topconhealth.eu/harmony

About Topcon

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Topcon is a comprehensive eye care device manufacturer within the worldwide ophthalmic community. It introduced the world’s first commercial back-of-the-eye Spectral Domain (SD) and Swept Source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, which have driven innovation in eye care.

More recently, Topcon started to enhance not only its hardware but also its software solutions. To develop the most efficient, pragmatic and state-of-the-art solutions, Topcon has developed a new strategic division, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, whose primary objective is to create world-class software solutions for the eye care industry and beyond. The company's products enable the collection and visualization of a wide range of imaging and clinical data while providing quantitative and clinical analysis capabilities and supporting eye care providers in their quest for optimum patient care.

Topcon’s software gives clinicians access to patient exam data captured from OCTs, Visual Fields, Fundus Cameras, and other Topcon and third-party devices. Topcon leverages its new communication and data management systems called Optoflow and Harmony, where practitioners gain access to DICOM and non-DICOM information stored in a central, cloud-based environment. Additionally, Topcon now provides integrated services that connect practitioners to an extensive network of reading services to assist in the management of sight-threatening eye diseases.

