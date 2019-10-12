Topcon Healthcare Selected to Ease Transition for IBM® Merge Eye Station and Merge Eye Care PACS Customers

Topcon to Provide an Effortless Transition Path for Merge Eye Station™ and Merge Eye Care PACS™ Customers to Topcon Harmony & IMAGEnet 6 Data Management Platforms

Topcon Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions for the eye care community, announced today that it is partnering with IBM Watson Health Imaging in an effort to support a transition plan for their Merge Eye Station™ digital fundus imaging platform and the Merge Eye Care PACS™ web-based image management system, two products from their global eye care division that are being end-of-lifed ("EOL") as announced previously.

As IBM plans to discontinue customer support for Merge Eye Care PACS and Merge Eye Station customers by the end of 2020, Topcon will provide a safe transition path for its customers, allowing them to migrate their patient data to Harmony, Topcon’s signature data management system that lets users automatically import images and reports from multiple diagnostic devices into a single web-based viewer. Topcon Harmony will provide seamless data migration from Merge and support all Eye Station users regardless of existing hardware. In addition, Topcon will offer a trade-in support program that gives all existing Merge customers the ability to upgrade to the latest Topcon imaging technology.

“We are pleased to welcome all Merge customers to Topcon’s software ecosystem. Our team has been working diligently to develop a suite of applications that will allow Merge Eye Care PACS and Eye Station users to seamlessly transition to Topcon Harmony. The Topcon Healthcare Suite is a platform of applications that blend a core set of technologies that will support Merge customers during this transition and provide them with a secure future as their software needs evolve with the ever-changing healthcare landscape,” stated Akifumi Baba, President of Topcon Healthcare Solutions.

For more information on Topcon, please visit topconhealth.com.

All Merge Eye Care PACS and Eye Station customers are encouraged to schedule an informational meeting using the following landing page: Topconhealth.com/merge

About Topcon

Topcon is a comprehensive diagnostic device manufacturer within the worldwide eye care community. It introduced the world’s first commercial back-of-the-eye Spectral Domain (SD) and multimodal Swept Source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, which have driven innovation in eye care.

To develop the most efficient, pragmatic and state-of-the-art solutions, Topcon formed a new strategic division, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, whose primary objective is to create world-class software solutions for the eye care industry and beyond. The company's products enable the collection and visualization of a wide range of imaging and clinical data while providing quantitative and clinical analysis capabilities.

Topcon’s software gives clinicians access to patient exam data captured from OCTs, Visual Fields, Fundus Cameras, and other Topcon and third-party devices. Topcon leverages its new data management system called Harmony, where practitioners gain access to both DICOM and non-DICOM information stored in a central, cloud-based environment. Additionally, Topcon now provides an integrated service that connects practitioners to an extensive network of reading services to assist in the management of sight-threatening eye diseases.

