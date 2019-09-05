Topia : Gears Up for Growth, Welcoming New CMO & Board Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leading provider of Global Mobility Management (GMM) software, today announced Neha Mirchandani has joined the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer and Jazmin Medina has joined Topia's Board of Directors, representing Topia investor NewView Capital. The addition of a seasoned executive and an experienced board member comes as Topia scales up to deliver the cloud solutions companies need to implement modern global talent management strategies.

Mirchandani brings 20+ years of customer-focused, marketing experience to Topia, where she will devise and execute brand-building strategies and scale demand for the company's world-class talent mobility management solution. Mirchandani has extensive experience in B2B and SaaS marketing, most recently as VP of corporate marketing at RingCentral, where she was instrumental in raising the company's overall brand awareness in the market. She previously held senior marketing roles at Cisco Systems, Adobe and Instart Logic.

"The $230 billion employee relocation market is ripe for disruption. Topia is well-positioned to address this with its global mobility management platform that's changing how companies think about employee engagement and talent strategy," Mirchandani said. "The opportunity to be part of building a market-leading brand alongside such a seasoned team of leaders was hard to pass up. Topia enables customers to overcome the talent obstacles associated with operating in today's global landscape, empowering them to work everywhere."

Medina, a principal at NewView, co-founded Bundler TV, where she spent nearly three years as Chief Operating Officer and still serves as an advisor. She brings deep strategy, product, operational and investment banking expertise to Topia's board, having held senior roles in business development and strategy at Warner Bros and Goldman Sachs.

"Topia is well-positioned for growth as they address one of the final frontiers of HR technology. Global mobility management plays an extremely impactful role in talent and business strategy and is a critical function for any organization in today's global business landscape," noted Medina. "I'm excited to partner with this world-class leadership team to help Topia transform the way organizations leverage global talent through the use of technology and services."

Topia's GMM platform automates and digitizes global mobility programs, improving efficiency, compliance, program visibility, and the employee experience. With Topia's configured workflows, comprehensive policy support, built-in calculations with localized tax and payroll logic, and granular insights into mobility program cost and effectiveness, companies can make faster, data-driven decisions that provide a competitive edge. Using Topia, companies can easily leverage the right talent in the right place and time, for a truly global talent strategy that enables today's leading businesses.

"We've assembled a world-class team of executive leaders with exactly the expertise and innovative, customer-focused approach that will take Topia to the next level," said Topia CEO Shawn Farshchi. "I'm thrilled to have the diversity of backgrounds and unique perspectives that Neha and Jazmin bring to our team. This positions us well for the next phase of our growth."

To learn more about Topia's industry leading GMM solution that turns global talent strategy into a competitive differentiator, visit www.topia.com .

About Topia

Topia, the industry's leading provider of Global Mobility Management software, empowers market-leading enterprises to mobilize global talent and deliver unparalleled employee experiences while allowing organizations to continuously adapt to meet the business needs of tomorrow. With Topia, HR teams can now experience the automation of the entire mobility process, from scenario-based planning and compliance risk management to expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia's data-rich, interactive employee application delivers a consumer-grade experience by centralizing relocation-based tasks and data while providing interactive tools to help take the stress out of moving. Topia powers global mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Société Générale, Equinor, AXA and more. Founded in 2010, Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital and operates headquarters in San Francisco and London with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

