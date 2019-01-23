Topix Appoints Key Leadership Talent

Skincare Leader Investing for Growth

Topix Pharmaceuticals, the leading independent provider of premium, custom and branded skincare, today announced the creation of several key new leadership roles. Topix is led by CEO & President Brenda Wu and is backed by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm that currently manages more than $20 billion in assets. New Mountain Capital invested in Topix to provide equity capital to execute a growth strategy, including both organic and acquisition-led growth.

Victoria Maddocks, Creative SVP

Victoria Maddocks joins Topix in the newly created position of Creative SVP. In this new role, Victoria will lead initiatives to further Topix aesthetics, including packaging, marketing and merchandising. Victoria is a multi-disciplinary designer, creative thinker and brand builder. She has a track record in driving innovation and delivering impactful branding across digital and social media platforms, advertising, packaging, merchandising and store design. Victoria’s previous roles include VP, Creative Director of Kiehl’s and VP, Creative Director of Philosophy. She ran her own creative agency for years with clients that included The Estee Lauder Companies, Laura Mercier, Victoria Secret Beauty and Everlane. Victoria began her career as a magazine art director and has worked in advertising and design companies that include Gucci, Saatchi & Saatchi and The Arnell Group. Victoria holds a BA in Graphic Design.

Kevin Kassover, Practice Development VP

Kevin Kassover joins Topix in the newly created position of Practice Development VP. In this new role, Kevin will lead initiatives to better enable large physician practices to more closely integrate practice-branded skincare. For over four years, Kevin supervised the Aesthetics Department at California Skin Institute, California’s largest Dermatology group, with over 30 locations. His responsibilities included overseeing California Skin Institute custom skincare, injectables, lasers/devices, cosmetic surgery, marketing and e-commerce. Previously he consulted with medspas, dermatologists and plastic surgeons on ways to improve their operations. Kevin has also managed individual practice locations and staff. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

Darren Tillman, National Sales Director

Darren Tillman joins Topix in the newly created position of National Sales Director. In this new role, Darren will create additional support for new and existing physician customers through the Topix salesforce. Darren most recently was the President of SAB Aesthetics Group, representing aesthetic medical capital devices, injectable fillers and skincare. Previously, Darren held sales roles of increasing responsibility at L’Oreal, including account executive, sales director and AVP sales for both SkinCeuticals and Decleor & Carita. Darren won numerous Presidents Club awards at L’Oreal for his achievements as a top account executive and top regional sales director. Darren began his career at Galderma Aesthetics & Sanofi-Aventis. He is a graduate of Troy University.

Gerry Sayco, Sales Operations Director

Gerry Sayco joins Topix in the newly created position of Sales Operations Director. In this new role, Gerry will create additional support for new and existing physician customers through Topix customer service and operations. Most recently, Gerry was the Director of Sales and Operations for Puracap Pharmaceutical, where he led a transformational company initiative to insource sales resulting in +100% growth. He was awarded the 2016 & 2017 President’s Club title. Gerry began his career in the pharmaceutical industry at Bristol Myers Squibb. Gerry earned his Bachelor of Science from Old Dominion University and served in the United States Marine Corps.

“Victoria, Kevin, Darren and Gerry are all proven leaders with expertise in skincare, dermatology, medical aesthetics and beauty with track records of delivering outstanding results,” said Brenda Wu, CEO & President of Topix. “The Topix product and team is the best in the industry and I am so excited to bring increased capabilities to Topix to support our teams and even better service our customers and to expand our reach.”

“I am thrilled with the new talent we’ve attracted - Victoria, Kevin, Darren and Gerry – will add so much to what we can offer our customers,” said Joe Ragosta, Topix SVP Sales & Marketing. “Our customers are already taking notice of our increased support and services and there’s so much more to come.”

About Topix

Topix is the independent leader in skincare with a differentiated portfolio of clinically-proven products, custom and consumer brands sold across high-growth channels. Topix was founded in 1981 and built its reputation in the physician market where it is the largest provider of premium, customized and branded skincare products, partnering with over 3,000 physicians in the U.S. Topix’s portfolio of products are clinically-validated and manufactured in the Company’s state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facility in New York. For more information on Topix, please visit: http://www.topixpharm.com/

