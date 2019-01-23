Topix Appoints Key Leadership Talent

Topix Pharmaceuticals, the leading independent provider of premium,
custom and branded skincare, today announced the creation of several key
new leadership roles. Topix is led by CEO & President Brenda Wu and is
backed by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm that
currently manages more than $20 billion in assets. New Mountain Capital
invested in Topix to provide equity capital to execute a growth
strategy, including both organic and acquisition-led growth.
Victoria Maddocks, Creative SVP
Victoria Maddocks joins Topix in the newly created position of Creative
SVP. In this new role, Victoria will lead initiatives to further Topix
aesthetics, including packaging, marketing and merchandising. Victoria
is a multi-disciplinary designer, creative thinker and brand builder.
She has a track record in driving innovation and delivering impactful
branding across digital and social media platforms, advertising,
packaging, merchandising and store design. Victoria’s previous roles
include VP, Creative Director of Kiehl’s and VP, Creative Director of
Philosophy. She ran her own creative agency for years with clients that
included The Estee Lauder Companies, Laura Mercier, Victoria Secret
Beauty and Everlane. Victoria began her career as a magazine art
director and has worked in advertising and design companies that include
Gucci, Saatchi & Saatchi and The Arnell Group. Victoria holds a BA in
Graphic Design.
Kevin Kassover, Practice Development VP
Kevin Kassover joins Topix in the newly created position of Practice
Development VP. In this new role, Kevin will lead initiatives to better
enable large physician practices to more closely integrate
practice-branded skincare. For over four years, Kevin supervised the
Aesthetics Department at California Skin Institute, California’s largest
Dermatology group, with over 30 locations. His responsibilities included
overseeing California Skin Institute custom skincare, injectables,
lasers/devices, cosmetic surgery, marketing and e-commerce. Previously
he consulted with medspas, dermatologists and plastic surgeons on ways
to improve their operations. Kevin has also managed individual practice
locations and staff. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.
Darren Tillman, National Sales Director
Darren Tillman joins Topix in the newly created position of National
Sales Director. In this new role, Darren will create additional support
for new and existing physician customers through the Topix salesforce.
Darren most recently was the President of SAB Aesthetics Group,
representing aesthetic medical capital devices, injectable fillers and
skincare. Previously, Darren held sales roles of increasing
responsibility at L’Oreal, including account executive, sales director
and AVP sales for both SkinCeuticals and Decleor & Carita. Darren won
numerous Presidents Club awards at L’Oreal for his achievements as a top
account executive and top regional sales director. Darren began his
career at Galderma Aesthetics & Sanofi-Aventis. He is a graduate of Troy
University.
Gerry Sayco, Sales Operations Director
Gerry Sayco joins Topix in the newly created position of Sales
Operations Director. In this new role, Gerry will create additional
support for new and existing physician customers through Topix customer
service and operations. Most recently, Gerry was the Director of Sales
and Operations for Puracap Pharmaceutical, where he led a
transformational company initiative to insource sales resulting in +100%
growth. He was awarded the 2016 & 2017 President’s Club title. Gerry
began his career in the pharmaceutical industry at Bristol Myers Squibb.
Gerry earned his Bachelor of Science from Old Dominion University and
served in the United States Marine Corps.
“Victoria, Kevin, Darren and Gerry are all proven leaders with expertise
in skincare, dermatology, medical aesthetics and beauty with track
records of delivering outstanding results,” said Brenda Wu, CEO &
President of Topix. “The Topix product and team is the best in the
industry and I am so excited to bring increased capabilities to Topix to
support our teams and even better service our customers and to expand
our reach.”
“I am thrilled with the new talent we’ve attracted - Victoria, Kevin,
Darren and Gerry – will add so much to what we can offer our customers,”
said Joe Ragosta, Topix SVP Sales & Marketing. “Our customers are
already taking notice of our increased support and services and there’s
so much more to come.”
About Topix
Topix is the independent leader in skincare with a differentiated
portfolio of clinically-proven products, custom and consumer brands sold
across high-growth channels. Topix was founded in 1981 and built its
reputation in the physician market where it is the largest provider of
premium, customized and branded skincare products, partnering with over
3,000 physicians in the U.S. Topix’s portfolio of products are
clinically-validated and manufactured in the Company’s state-of-the-art,
FDA-registered facility in New York. For more information on Topix,
please visit: http://www.topixpharm.com/
