Topolewski America : Awarded 7-Year Environmental Cleanup Contract

07/22/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Topolewski America is pleased to announce the Company has been awarded a multi-state, multi-year environmental cleanup contract. Through vigorous efforts of several federal, state and county governments the contract has been awarded through the federal government's WIFIA Loan Program to clean up, remediate and restore several troubled areas requiring Topolewski's expertise in cleaning up these challenged environmental locations. Through the Company's guidance, consulting and insight the contract will save close to $25 million to the entities involved.

The contract will cover 24 different sites throughout Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Colorado, South and North Dakota. The Company intends to hire local employees throughout the area which includes several areas deeply affected by the corona virus.

This awarded contract will further Topolewski's geographical reach throughout the West and Mid West and broaden the Company's service abilities. It further strengthens the Company's reach locally and nationally broadening Topolewski 's fast growing environmental remediation division.

Topolewski America Inc. is one of the most diversified construction, mining, infrastructure and environmental companies in North America. It is celebrating 30 years accident free and is the platinum standard for health and safety in the industry. It is a veteran preferential company and a financial supporter of several combat veteran organizations. The Company performs infrastructure, mining, power, transportation, environmental and resource development throughout America, Alaska and western Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
