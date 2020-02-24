Topolewski America : Mourns the Passing of Peter Topolewski

It is with broken hearts we announce the loss of Peter Harry Topolewski one of the founders of Topolewski America. Peter passed away October 11, 2019. His career started in logging in the fifties working some of the harshest country in northern British Columbia. From there he started his career in road building and earth moving. His dynamic spirit and love of the business got him promoted to a foreman in his twenties. He worked on some of the toughest projects throughout BC, Alberta and Yukon including sections of the Trans Canada, Yellowhead, Coquihalla, Creston Salmo Highways and the Kamloops Bypass. Peter eventually went out on his own founding BC Sandblasting the premier refurbishing contractor in Western Canada. He co-founded Biggar Construction and Topolewski America.

Peter’s talents brought the company into all aspects of civil infrastructure, road building, flood control, mining, the forestry industry and commercial development. Always the first one to the office or the job site, he never let up on his long hours or dedication to the task at hand. Peter eventually started manufacturing with the company and designed and built products for all of the company’s trucks and equipment.

Peter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Josephine, five sons and one daughter, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Michael. He will always be remembered as a sweet, hard working, honest, dedicated family man with a great sense of humor and quick wit. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and thousands of business associates that knew they could always count on Pete to get things done. God Bless You, sweet man.

