Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Topolewski America : Mourns the Passing of Peter Topolewski

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 09:21pm EST

It is with broken hearts we announce the loss of Peter Harry Topolewski one of the founders of Topolewski America. Peter passed away October 11, 2019. His career started in logging in the fifties working some of the harshest country in northern British Columbia. From there he started his career in road building and earth moving. His dynamic spirit and love of the business got him promoted to a foreman in his twenties. He worked on some of the toughest projects throughout BC, Alberta and Yukon including sections of the Trans Canada, Yellowhead, Coquihalla, Creston Salmo Highways and the Kamloops Bypass. Peter eventually went out on his own founding BC Sandblasting the premier refurbishing contractor in Western Canada. He co-founded Biggar Construction and Topolewski America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005990/en/

Topolewski America mourns the loss of Peter Harry Topolewski (Photo: Business Wire)

Topolewski America mourns the loss of Peter Harry Topolewski (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter’s talents brought the company into all aspects of civil infrastructure, road building, flood control, mining, the forestry industry and commercial development. Always the first one to the office or the job site, he never let up on his long hours or dedication to the task at hand. Peter eventually started manufacturing with the company and designed and built products for all of the company’s trucks and equipment.

Peter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Josephine, five sons and one daughter, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Michael. He will always be remembered as a sweet, hard working, honest, dedicated family man with a great sense of humor and quick wit. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and thousands of business associates that knew they could always count on Pete to get things done. God Bless You, sweet man.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:41pExact Sciences Announces Upsizing and Pricing of 0.3750% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028
PR
10:39pState of Climate Action in the RDCK
PU
10:34pJAPAN EXCHANGE : FY12/2019 Financial Results
PU
10:34pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Forecast for Dividends of Surplus for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020
PU
10:34pJAPAN EXCHANGE : FY12/2019 Business Results Briefing
PU
10:31pVisual Effects (VFX) Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for High-quality Content to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:25pCaltex Australia fields more suitors, appoints temporary CEO
RE
10:25pTECH MAHINDRA : to Buy US Data Services Company For $42 Million
DJ
10:25pChalice Gold Mines Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2020 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
10:24pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :EUR25,000,000 30 Year Fixed Rate Callable Notes Due 2050
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
2GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
3China to release 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork to Hubei - state TV
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update
5Norway's Equinor scraps contested plan to drill for oil in Great Australian Bight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group