Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Toppo Lighting : to attend 2019 Light Middle East exhibition on 15-17 October in Dubai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Light Middle East exhibition will take place from 15 to 17ththis October in Dubai International Convention & Exhi, Dubai, bringing together over 1,200 exhibitors from around 28 countries and regions. New advanced Architectural, outdoor, indoor lighting etc., automation equipment, intelligent control technology and lighting solutions in LED area will be shown.

Shenzhen Toppo Lighting will participate the Light Middle East at Booth No. 1D42. The latest full range high performance UFO and linear High Bay Light, IP65 Industrial Tri-proof light, Eco Back-lit Panel light, Various down light, linear, batten etc. Commercial lighting will be released.

Welcome to visit 1D42. Toppo is looking forward to share, learn and exchange ideas with audience. Toppo's 9-year LED areas experience German Product Manager Tobis Krumbholz also will supply DiaLux support and Product development. Be ready for another eye-opening sourcing journey.

About Toppo Lighting:

Shenzhen Toppo Lighting is one of leading led lighting manufacturers in China since established in 2008, with full experiences in OEM/ODM solutions. Specialized in developing, producing and selling commercial and industrial Led Lighting around the World. 260 workers, 10000 square meters non-dust workshop, qualified testing lab, ISO approved, TUV/UL products certificated, this is how Toppo keep high quality and competitive prices for global valued customers. Our Service, your choice.

For more details, please contact:

Mr. Mason Chan
T: +86-755-8429-6818
Web: www.toppoledlighting.com
E-mail: inquiry@toppolighting.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toppo-lighting-to-attend-2019-light-middle-east-exhibition-on-15-17-october-in-dubai-300937029.html

SOURCE Toppo Lighting


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aPRIVATE CREDIT AND DIRECT LENDING : a hot topic at GAIM Ops West
PU
12:16aMIDDLEBY : April Shaw Joins Blodgett as VP of Combi Sales
PU
12:16aSPEEDY GLOBAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to potential connected transaction
PU
12:16aPW MEDTECH : Delay in dispatch of circular
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aFEATURE : "Right to disconnect" presents challenges in work-driven Japan
AQ
12:11aHEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering Inside Information
PU
12:11aCHINA LNG : Clarification announcement
PU
12:11aZTE : and China Telecom help Bluetron adopt China's first end-to-end 5G slicing and intelligent manufacturing solution
PU
10/10TÜV RHEINLAND : Commends the State of California Blue Light Resolution; Announces Blue Light Summit With Electronics Manufacturers
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group