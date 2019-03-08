Log in
Torchlight Energy Resources : to Host Orogrande Basin Project Update Call

03/08/2019 | 08:05am EST

Company News

Torchlight to Host Orogrande Basin Project Update Call

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 /Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) ('Torchlight' or the 'Company'), today announced that the Company will host a corporate update conference call and discuss recent activities related to its Orogrande Basin Project.

Date: Friday, March 22, 2019
Time: 11:00 am ET / 10:00 am CT
Dial-in (US): 888-394-8218
Dial-in (Intl.): 323-701-0225
Conference ID: 3770245
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133611

A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 pm ET March 23, 2019. To access the replay, use 844-512-2921 for U.S. callers and 412-317-6671 for international callers. The PIN number is 3770245.

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Derek Gradwell
MZ Group
SVP Natural Resources
Phone: 512-270-6990
Email: dgradwell@mzgroup.us
Web: www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

Disclaimer

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 13:04:07 UTC
