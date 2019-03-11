Log in
Torchlight Energy Resources : to Participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference

03/11/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Torchlight to Participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 /Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) ('Torchlight' or the 'Company'), today announced that the Company will has been invited to participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 17-19, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Torchlight's CEO John Brda will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For additional information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative at 1-800-678-9147 or e-mail: oneononerequests@roth.com.

About the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

31st Annual ROTH Conference is scheduled for March 17-19, 2019 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California. Following the success of the previous year's events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees, will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors. This gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs and executives, and service providers has become a must-attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space. For more about ROTH Capital Partners and the 31st Annual ROTH Conference, visit www.roth.com.

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Derek Gradwell
MZ Group
SVP Natural Resources
Phone: 512-270-6990
Email: dgradwell@mzgroup.us
Web: www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

Disclaimer

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 12:09:08 UTC
