Toro : Adds to TRX Walk-Behind Trencher Lineup With Two New Models

08/19/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro has enhanced its TRX walk-behind trencher line with two new models that are designed for exceptional performance, serviceability, ease of use and operator comfort.

The new TRX-250 and TRX-300 feature Intelli-Trench™ technology, an innovation that optimizes the machine's hydraulic flow for the digging conditions. This system automatically diverts the hydraulic flow from the traction motors, providing more power for the trencher head. As a result, the traction handle can be held in one place without requiring constant adjustment, reducing operator fatigue and optimizing performance. In addition, the Intelli-Trench feature decreases track wear and maintains engine RPM for efficient engine cooling.

The new TRX models also have a new hydraulic design that requires significantly fewer components than previous models. This new design simplifies maintenance, potentially reducing service needs.

Other features include differentiated traction controls that are easy to learn and use. Operators will find the familiar TRX trencher valve handle and boom lift lever, as well as independent traction control for the left track and the right track. The boom lift function has also been enhanced with a new hydraulic valve that allows the boom to move up and down smoothly.

'We're always looking for ways to help our customers save time and maximize productivity,' notes Neil Borenstein, director of marketing at Toro. 'With these updates, we've taken the proven TRX design and made it even easier to use and maintain. The TRX has always had the advantage of a low center of gravity and a large footprint, which gives it excellent stability and maneuverability while minimizing damage to existing turf. The new models deliver those benefits and more.'

The TRX-250 is equipped with a powerful 24.5 hp Toro® engine and offers a maximum forward speed of 2.4 mph (3.9 km/h), while the new TRX-300 has a 26.5 hp Kohler® EFI engine and has a maximum forward speed of 2.3 mph (3.7 km/h). A heavy-duty air cleaner is standard on both engines. Both models are 82.5 inches (209.6 cm) long, 33.8 inches (85.9 cm) wide and 46 inches (116.8 cm)

The TRX-250 and TRX-300 walk-behind trenchers are now available from Toro's trusted dealer network. For more information, visit Toro's website.

Disclaimer

The Toro Company published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:46:04 UTC
