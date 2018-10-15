Log in
Toro : Announces Special Edition TITAN® HD Zero-Turn Mower

10/15/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - With exclusive commercial features and enhanced styling, Toro is excited to announce the all-new TITAN® HD zero-turn special edition mower, available from Toro dealers for a limited time. The special edition TITAN HD 2000 Series MyRIDE® features iconic Toro bullhorns embossed on the seat and imprinted on the back guard, a tribute to more than a century of Toro innovation.

The special edition TITAN HD zero-turn mower is engineered with productivity in mind. From start to finish, the TITAN HD zero-turn mower enables landscape contractors and acreage owners to efficiently tackle large areas throughout the day. Features like the innovative MyRIDE® suspension system, which helps reduce bumps and impacts to the operator, and the 7/10-gauge 5.5' deep high-strength steel TURBO FORCE® 60-inch cutting deck make the TITAN HD as comfortable as it is durable.

Additional features like heavy-duty construction, high-performance, commercial-grade Kawasaki® engines, Hydro Gear ZT-3400 hydros and cast-aluminum wheels make the TITAN HD an ideal machine for larger mowing tasks. The Special Edition model also features industry-exclusive trimmer and bucket mount brackets to minimize trips back to the trailer or equipment shed while on the job.

'We wanted to do something exciting with one of our most popular zero-turn mower models,' said Chris Vogtman, marketing manager at Toro. 'The Toro bullhorns are a nod to our dedication to innovation over the 105-year history of the company and something our most loyal customers can be proud to display on their TITAN HD mowers.'

The special edition TITAN HD 2000 Series MyRIDE mower will only be available during 2019 from Toro dealers. For more information on Toro equipment, please visit the Toro website.

The Toro Company published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 15:07:08 UTC
