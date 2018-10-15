Toro : Announces Sweepstakes to Win a Z Master® 3000 Series with MyRIDE®

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (October 15, 2018) - Landscape contractors who visit Toro's booth at GIE+EXPO can enter to win a brand-new Toro® Z Master® 3000 Series zero-turn mower equipped with MyRIDE® suspension system. The sweepstakes will take place during the 2018 GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Kentucky, October 17-19. To be eligible for the drawing, landscape contractors must visit Toro indoor booth #7148 or outdoor booth 7600-D and enter the Toro Start To Finish mosaic canvas sweepstakes during the first two days of the show.

To enter the drawing, participants must snap a photo of themselves in the Toro booth and post it on their Instagram or Twitter profiles using a special hashtagdisplayed in the booth. Their photo will be printed on site and affixed to the mosaic canvas mounted in Toro's booth. Ultimately, all photo squares will help create one special Toro image revealed at the end of the show.

Following the conclusion of GIE+EXPO, Toro will randomly select one participant to win the Z Master 3000 Series mower. Only landscape contractors are eligible to win. The winning entrant need not be present in Toro's booth during the drawing in order to claim their prize, and full sweepstakes rules will be available on site during the show.

Toro's Z Master 3000 Series mower is equipped with the MyRIDE suspension system, which features a suspended operator platform and adjustable rear shocks to provide a superior ride. The unit is powered by a 25.5 hp Kawasaki® FX 726cc engine, and boasts a 60-inch TURBO FORCE® cutting deck for maximum productivity and performance. Ideal for both landscape contractors and large-acreage owners, the Z Master 3000 Series mower is productive from start to finish out in the field.

'This is another way for us to connect with customers on a personal level and have a little fun along the way,' said Chris Vogtman, marketing manager at Toro. 'Most importantly, one lucky landscape contractor who visits our booth will win a brand new zero-turn mower with all the bells and whistles, including our innovative MyRIDE suspension system.'

The Z Master 3000 Series with MyRIDE feature has an approximate prize value of $10,999.

For more information on the Z Master 3000 Series with MyRIDE, or other Toro products, please visit the Toro website, watch the video or visit your local Toro dealer.