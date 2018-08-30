Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Toro : Introduces Two New Power Max® Snowblowers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:52pm CEST

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro introduces two new snowblowers, both part of the powerful and reliable Power Max® product family. The Toro® Power Max® 824 OE (37798) and Power Max 826 OXE (37799) are available from Toro's trusted dealer network and The Home Depot.

The Power Max 824 OE features a new, all-steel chute for added durability and includes a 252cc Toro Premium OHV 4-cycle engine. The new model comes standard with large 15' tires and electric start functionality to ensure the machine will be ready for any job, regardless of frigid temperatures. Another proven Toro feature -- the Quick Stick® chute control -- has been upgraded with a reinforced steel rod.

Similar to the Power Max 824 OE, the new Power Max 826 OXE features automatic steering and a new LED headlight that is brighter and consumes 90% less power than halogen. The 826 OXE also utilizes hardened gearbox gears to ensure high performance and less wear over time.

'These upgraded models are a result of listening to the challenges of our customers and designing ideal equipment solutions that reduce the effort of snow removal,' explains Christine Cheng, marketing manager at Toro. 'Innovation is at our core, and with these upgrades to the Power Max line, we can be confident we're providing the best snowblowers on the market today.'

Both models offer the Power Max Anti-Clogging System (ACS), which optimizes productivity by handling more snow in less time. The ACS system regulates snow intake to eliminate clogging and maximize impeller speed. The two snowblowers also feature a durable, one-piece steel frame, ensuring they perform in the toughest conditions.

These Power Max models are backed by a lifetime sub-zero material guarantee, which includes the anti-clogging system cover only. Both models come with a three-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship. For more information on these Toro snowblowers, please visit this link.

Disclaimer

The Toro Company published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 17:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:37pTELECOM EGYPT : Business News Wrap-up
AQ
08:37pLGC CAPITAL : leading Jamaican Medical Cannabis Company, Global Canna Labs, to plant 220,000 square feet of "premium" Jamaican cannabis over the next 6 weeks and also announces formal Jamaican deal closing
AQ
08:37pSCATEC SOLAR ASA : Scatec Solar increases its ownership in three operating plan
PU
08:37pHusson University’s Incoming Fall Class is Largest Ever
GL
08:36pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Florida (Aug. 30)
AQ
08:36pLittle Free Library Celebrates Milestone 75,000th Library
GL
08:36pDATACANDY : Strengthens Position in Restaurant Industry with New Wins
BU
08:35pBOEING : Brazil government to approve Embraer-Boeing deal after elections - minister
RE
08:35pSAMSUNG ELECTRO MECHANICS : Patent Application Titled "Capacitor Component And Method Of Manufacturing The Same" Published Online (USPTO 20180233286)
AQ
08:35pDOLBY LABORATORIES : Collaborates with Lenovo™ on the First Laptop of its Kind
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.