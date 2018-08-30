Toro : Introduces Two New Power Max® Snowblowers

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro introduces two new snowblowers, both part of the powerful and reliable Power Max® product family. The Toro® Power Max® 824 OE (37798) and Power Max 826 OXE (37799) are available from Toro's trusted dealer network and The Home Depot.

The Power Max 824 OE features a new, all-steel chute for added durability and includes a 252cc Toro Premium OHV 4-cycle engine. The new model comes standard with large 15' tires and electric start functionality to ensure the machine will be ready for any job, regardless of frigid temperatures. Another proven Toro feature -- the Quick Stick® chute control -- has been upgraded with a reinforced steel rod.

Similar to the Power Max 824 OE, the new Power Max 826 OXE features automatic steering and a new LED headlight that is brighter and consumes 90% less power than halogen. The 826 OXE also utilizes hardened gearbox gears to ensure high performance and less wear over time.

'These upgraded models are a result of listening to the challenges of our customers and designing ideal equipment solutions that reduce the effort of snow removal,' explains Christine Cheng, marketing manager at Toro. 'Innovation is at our core, and with these upgrades to the Power Max line, we can be confident we're providing the best snowblowers on the market today.'

Both models offer the Power Max Anti-Clogging System (ACS), which optimizes productivity by handling more snow in less time. The ACS system regulates snow intake to eliminate clogging and maximize impeller speed. The two snowblowers also feature a durable, one-piece steel frame, ensuring they perform in the toughest conditions.

These Power Max models are backed by a lifetime sub-zero material guarantee, which includes the anti-clogging system cover only. Both models come with a three-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship. For more information on these Toro snowblowers, please visit this link.