Toro : National Support Network Receives HDI Certification Awards

10/02/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Toro's National Support Network (NSN) has been awarded the Help Desk Institute (HDI) Team Certified and Pinnacle of Excellence Awards for a third consecutive year.

These annual awards distinguish the NSN team as having the highest quality technical support training in order to elevate the customer experience and recognizes the team's commitment to service excellence through the adoption of best practices as well as enhanced skills and knowledge. The HDI Team Certified Award acknowledges customer service teams of four or more people with 80% certification. The HDI Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes customer service teams with 100% certification. These hard-earned distinctions require that teams dedicate hours to creating and improving operational efficiencies and effectiveness, as well as generating superior customer satisfaction and retention.

NSN prides itself on being more than a technical support center. 'We are an extension of the customers' own support team with solid customer relationships. We are here for them whenever they need us,' says Inger Nordby, NSN Manager. 'That is why it is so important to continue to learn and improve. The HDI awards are a clear indication of our dedication to service and our commitment to the customer.'

Developed over 25 years ago, NSN is the first-of-its-kind irrigation industry support network. It provides dedicated service 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that golf courses, sports fields and municipalities are effectively irrigated worldwide. Based in Abilene, Texas, the team includes 20 licensed irrigators with an average tenure of 10 years and combined over 340 years of NSN experience.

In addition to 24/7 service and support, NSN provides world-class training, central control remote access, an online customer portal and more. For more information, visit toro.com/nsn.

Disclaimer

The Toro Company published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 20:57:01 UTC
