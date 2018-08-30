Toro : Pairs Important Tips for Snow Removal with Exclusive Product Promotion

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro is providing a number of helpful maintenance videos designed to educate end users on how to properly maintain the company's popular snowblower product lines, in addition to an exclusive promotion on its trusted snow-removal products.

In preparation for the season, Toro recommends customers access its library of maintenance topics under the 'Video' tab of Yardcare.com and use the materials to evaluate the condition of their current machinery. For those in need of a new snowblower, the company is offering a FREE one-year Toro engine warranty extension on select Toro gas snowblowers (with the purchase of a qualifying Toro Maintenance Kit).

'We want to ensure end users have access to all the information they need to promote a long, healthy life for their Toro snowblower,' explains Christine Cheng, Toro marketing manager. 'By helping educate our customers on what they can do to maximize the life of their machine, including proper maintenance, we're hoping to help protect their investment and potentially save them money in the long run. We felt it was valuable to offer both tips and a special promotion to our customers ahead of the winter season.'

Toro's video library that consumers can easily access includes, but is not limited to…

'We've documented important operating practices, like making sure the choke is closed for a cold start, what to do if the engine floods, and the proper ways to inspect the rotor blades for wear and tear,' adds Cheng.

Videos are available for both single- and two-stage models. These preseason snowblower tips can be accessed through Toro's popular Yardcare.com website. Users can also visit Toro's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages to access exclusive content. Toro snow removal products are sold through Toro's trusted network of dealers and The Home Depot. For more information on Toro snow removal products, please visit www.toro.com/snow.