Toro : Unveils New Brand Messaging Built on 100 Years of Productivity

10/15/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro's landscape contractor business has introduced new brand messaging that reflects its commitment to helping customers succeed in the field. The new platform-From Start to Finish-holds the promise that those who depend on their equipment to get the job done right can always count on Toro, with durability, trust and productivity continuing to serve as pillars of the Toro brand.

Aimed at landscape contractors and acreage owners, the messaging also reinforces that Toro understands a reputation is something that must be earned day-in and day-out. This positioning is borne out by Toro's long-standing industry status as a leading manufacturer of innovative, quality products, and is evidenced by the recent celebration of Toro's 100th anniversary milestone in 2014.

'We know that for our customers, reputations are built from the ground up. They want and need to be reliably productive. That's something we share with them,' explains Chris Vogtman, marketing manager at Toro. 'This new messaging lets them know Toro and its products will be there for them every step of the way, lawn after lawn.'

Vogtman adds that the new messaging also aligns perfectly with Toro's key values, which include operating with integrity as a supplier, meeting customer needs through a continuous cycle of innovation and new product development, and contributing to the company's enduring reputation.

'We live the messaging of From Start to Finish here at Toro every day. It's embedded in our culture and business practices,' Vogtman continues. 'And by emphasizing customer and dealer support during every step of the process, from pre-sale to post-sale service and support, we can continue to reinforce Toro's core values of trust and reliability.'

The new messaging was based on insights and feedback gained directly from contractor and acreage owners, and was officially unveiled at the October 2018 GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more information on Toro products, please visit the company's website.

Disclaimer

The Toro Company published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 15:07:08 UTC
