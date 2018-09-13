Toro : reg; Announces 2019 Super Bowl Sports Turf Training Program

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Toro Company is pleased to announce the 18th annual Toro Super Bowl* Sports Turf Training Program. In January 2019, one lucky turfgrass science student will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to help the grounds crew prepare the field for the biggest game in football. With an extensive history of supporting student scholarships and educational activities, Toro and the National Football League are proud to offer this unique learning experience.

Toro equipment and representatives have been involved in preparing the stadium and practice fields for the Super Bowl for over 50 years. Starting with the inaugural World Championship in 1967, the NFL grounds crew has relied on Toro for its expertise and equipment in preparing the game field and multiple practice facilities. In 2002, the organizations partnered to establish the Toro Super Bowl Sports Turf Training Program.

Through the Sports Turf Training Program, Toro and the NFL's Super Bowl grounds team collaborate to offer a program aimed at enhancing the skills of emerging sports turf professionals. This program provides hands-on experience in establishing and maintaining one of the highest quality and safest playing surfaces in the world. This year's recipient will work alongside NFL field director, Ed Mangan, George Toma, and the Super Bowl grounds crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on synthetic turf maintenance, logo painting, field preparation for media day, halftime preparation and field clean-up. Beginning on January 26, 2019, the winner will be on hand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium preparing the field leading up to the game on February 3, 2019.

To be considered for the program, applicants must complete and submit an application form, as well as a 500-word typed essay, describing the applicant's professional goals. A reference and résumé are also required.

Entries must be received by October 19, 2018. Applicants must be enrolled in at least the second year of a two-year turf program, or in at least the junior year of a four-year turf program. The application must include the contact information of a school advisor or representative, as well.

The winner will be notified no later than November 2, 2018. Applications can be completed online here. For additional information, potential applicants can learn more about the program by consulting with their school's turf program.

Any questions or comments can be directed to boyd.montgomery@toro.com.

* Super Bowl is a registered trademark of the NFL.