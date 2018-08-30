Toronto Marriott City Centre Unveils New Sportsnet Grill

Toronto, Canada , Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the race towards the 2018 MLB Playoffs in full swing and the NHL and NBA seasons just around the corner, sports fans in Toronto now have a new gathering spot to catch all the action as Sportsnet Grill, a downtown Toronto sports-themed restaurant , opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Located in downtown Toronto at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Sportsnet Grill is a 220-seat indoor restaurant, overlooking Rogers Centre field , making it a prime destination for sports fans to meet and enjoy watching games all year round.

Sportsnet Grill is open 7 days a week. On game days, reservations with window seating are also available. For more information on restaurant hours and menus, visit our website here .

For more information on our new downtown Toronto restaurant or to book a stay at Toronto Marriott City Centre, call +1 416-341-7100.

About Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel is nestled in the heart of downtown, located within Rogers Centre, home to concerts and sporting events. The hotel is conveniently placed near Scotiabank Arena, the Hockey Hall of Fame, CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium and two airports. Beautifully designed rooms and suites showcase plush bedding and stylish décor. Upgrade your accommodations for a field view inside Rogers Centre and enjoy a professional baseball game from the comfort of your own room. Maintain productivity with the hotel’s in-room workstations, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and ergonomic chairs. Stay energized in the property’s fully-equipped fitness center or enjoy a refreshing swim in the indoor pool. Savor delicious ballpark classics with a flair at Sportsnet Grill or begin your day with a delicious beverage or coffee.

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel One Blue Jays Way, Toronto M5V 1J4 Canada +1 416-341-7100 https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-rooms/yyzcc-toronto-marriott-city-centre-hotel/