Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Toronto Marriott City Centre Unveils New Sportsnet Grill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

Toronto, Canada , Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the race towards the 2018 MLB Playoffs in full swing and the NHL and NBA seasons just around the corner, sports fans in Toronto now have a new gathering spot to catch all the action as Sportsnet Grill, a downtown Toronto sports-themed restaurant, opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Restaurant Overlooking Rogers Centre Field
Enjoy a delicious meal while watching your favorite team, all year round.


Located in downtown Toronto at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Sportsnet Grill is a 220-seat indoor restaurant, overlooking Rogers Centre field, making it a prime destination for sports fans to meet and enjoy watching games all year round.

Sportsnet Grill is open 7 days a week. On game days, reservations with window seating are also available. For more information on restaurant hours and menus, visit our website here.

For more information on our new downtown Toronto restaurant or to book a stay at Toronto Marriott City Centre, call +1 416-341-7100.

About Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel is nestled in the heart of downtown, located within Rogers Centre, home to concerts and sporting events. The hotel is conveniently placed near Scotiabank Arena, the Hockey Hall of Fame, CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium and two airports. Beautifully designed rooms and suites showcase plush bedding and stylish décor. Upgrade your accommodations for a field view inside Rogers Centre and enjoy a professional baseball game from the comfort of your own room. Maintain productivity with the hotel’s in-room workstations, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and ergonomic chairs. Stay energized in the property’s fully-equipped fitness center or enjoy a refreshing swim in the indoor pool. Savor delicious ballpark classics with a flair at Sportsnet Grill or begin your day with a delicious beverage or coffee.

# # #

Attachment 

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel
One Blue Jays Way, Toronto M5V 1J4 Canada
+1 416-341-7100
https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-rooms/yyzcc-toronto-marriott-city-centre-hotel/

21751882_1678391165513199_1114917576029584678_n.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:40pGLOBAL INTELLISYSTEMS : Announces New Services Giving Marketers and Their IT Departments 24/7 End-to-End Security Oversight
BU
05:40pK2M GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
BU
05:40pPRESS RELEASE : Schindler appoints new Group General Counsel
TE
05:40pCV SCIENCES INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CV Sciences, Inc. - CVSI
AC
05:40pXYLEM INC. : to participate at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
BU
05:39pKINDER MORGAN : Canadian Court Blocks Trans Mountain Pipeline Project
DJ
05:38pNational Legal Staffing Support Protects Defense Attorneys
AC
05:37pORBIS : Suspension of the exercise of buy-out option over a hotel “Century Old Town Prague MGallery by Sofitel”
PU
05:37pEMPIRE : Advisory of Fiscal 2018 Annual General Meeting and Q1 Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call
PU
05:37pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Binary protocol update for Derivatives market
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.