Toronto Police Service : Missing Boy, Kipling Avenue And Steeles Avenue, Josiah Hamid, 16

Thursday, July 25, 2019

23 Division

416-808-2300

Case #: 2019-1397241

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Josiah Hamid, 16, was last seen on Monday, July 1, 2019, near the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue.

He is described as 5'10', medium build, black hair, unshaven. He has a scar on the right side of his scalp in the shape of a 'C'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable Robert Taylor, 23 Division