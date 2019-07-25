Toronto Police Service : Missing Boy, Kipling Avenue And Steeles Avenue, Josiah Hamid, 16

Broadcast time: 18:22
Thursday, July 25, 2019
23 Division
416-808-2300
Case #: 2019-1397241
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Josiah Hamid, 16, was last seen on Monday, July 1, 2019, near the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue.
He is described as 5'10', medium build, black hair, unshaven. He has a scar on the right side of his scalp in the shape of a 'C'.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.
For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.
Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable Robert Taylor, 23 Division
Disclaimer
Toronto Police Service published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 23:49:03 UTC