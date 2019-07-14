Log in
Toronto Police Service : Missing Man, McCowan Road And Steeles Avenue East Area, Kirupanathan Kandiah, 66

07/14/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

Broadcast time: 13:46
Sunday, July 14, 2019

42 Division
416-808-4200

Case #: 2019-1306200

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Kirupanathan Kandiah, 66, was last seen on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area.

He is described as 5'4'-5'5', 130 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, short grey hair, clean shaven, with acne scars on his face. He was last seen wearing glasses, a long sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans, and black casual running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.


Constable David Hopkinson, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable Alan Cheng, 42 Division

Disclaimer

Toronto Police Service published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 18:09:10 UTC
