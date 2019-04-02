Log in
Toronto Police Service : Missing Man, Steeles Avenue West And Dufferin Street Area, Danylo Gryshyn, 28

04/02/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

Broadcast time: 08:17
Tuesday, April 2, 2019

32 Division
416-808-3200

Case #: 2019-588410

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Danylo Gryshyn, 28, was last seen Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street area.

He is described a 5'10', medium build, wearing a dark jacket with a hood, jeans, black boots and a dark blue Adidas backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.


Constable Caroline de Kloet, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable Ronald Roberts, 32 Division

Disclaimer

Toronto Police Service published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 19:31:17 UTC
