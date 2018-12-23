Broadcast time: 18:20

Saturday, December 22, 2018

32 Division

416-808-3200

Case #: 2018-2323920

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

The Gaio 'Mike' Hunyh, 38, was last seen on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area.

He is described as 5'5', with short black hair. No clothing description.

Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook, Corporate Communications, for Detective Karen Lee, 32 Division