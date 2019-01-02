Log in
Toronto Police Service : Missing Woman Located, Steeles Avenue East And Brimley Road, Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51

01/02/2019 | 01:04am CET

Broadcast time: 18:12
Tuesday, January 1, 2019

42 Division
416-808-4200

Case #: 2018-2377120

The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance locating a missing woman.

Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51, was last seen on Friday, December 28, 2018 in the Steeles Avenue East and Brimley Road area.

See previous release.

She was located on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at 4 p.m.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.


Constable David Hopkinson, Corporate Communications, for Detective Dave Little, 42 Division

Disclaimer

Toronto Police Service published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 00:03:02 UTC
