Toronto Police Service : Missing Woman Located, Steeles Avenue East And Brimley Road, Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51

Broadcast time: 18:12
Tuesday, January 1, 2019
42 Division
Case #: 2018-2377120
The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance locating a missing woman.
Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51, was last seen on Friday, December 28, 2018 in the Steeles Avenue East and Brimley Road area.
She was located on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at 4 p.m.
Constable David Hopkinson, Corporate Communications, for Detective Dave Little, 42 Division
