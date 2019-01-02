Toronto Police Service : Missing Woman Located, Steeles Avenue East And Brimley Road, Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51

Broadcast time: 18:12

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

42 Division

416-808-4200

Case #: 2018-2377120

The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance locating a missing woman.

Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51, was last seen on Friday, December 28, 2018 in the Steeles Avenue East and Brimley Road area.

See previous release.

She was located on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at 4 p.m.

Constable David Hopkinson, Corporate Communications, for Detective Dave Little, 42 Division