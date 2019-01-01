Toronto Police Service : Missing Woman, Steeles Ave. E. And Brimley Rd., Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51

Broadcast time: 19:14

Monday, December 31, 2018

42 Division

416-808-4200

Case #: 2018-2377120

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51, was last seen on Friday, December 28, 2018 in the area of Steeles Ave. E. and Brimley Rd.

Patrice Neale-Pascaul is described as black, 5' 10', 150 lbs., with short curly hair. She was last seen wearing a ¾-length, green winter jacket with a hood, a green toque, possibly blue jeans, green and grey Nike running shoes and a black purse.

She may be driving a 2005 grey Toyota Corolla, four-door sedan with Ontario licence plate CHICALTA.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers

anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook. Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

Kevin Masterman, Corporate Communications, for Detective Dave Little, 42 Division