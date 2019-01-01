Log in
Toronto Police Service : Missing Woman, Steeles Ave. E. And Brimley Rd., Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51

01/01/2019 | 01:49am CET

Broadcast time: 19:14
Monday, December 31, 2018

42 Division
416-808-4200

Case #: 2018-2377120

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Patrice Neale-Pascaul, 51, was last seen on Friday, December 28, 2018 in the area of Steeles Ave. E. and Brimley Rd.

Patrice Neale-Pascaul is described as black, 5' 10', 150 lbs., with short curly hair. She was last seen wearing a ¾-length, green winter jacket with a hood, a green toque, possibly blue jeans, green and grey Nike running shoes and a black purse.

She may be driving a 2005 grey Toyota Corolla, four-door sedan with Ontario licence plate CHICALTA.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers
anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook. Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.


Kevin Masterman, Corporate Communications, for Detective Dave Little, 42 Division

Disclaimer

Toronto Police Service published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 00:48:02 UTC
