Toronto Police Service : Stolen Food Trailer, Steeles Avenue West And Fenmar Drive Area

Broadcast time: 19:37

Monday, April 15, 2019

31 Division

416-808-3100

Case #: 2019-679712

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a stolen food trailer.

It is reported that:

- on Friday, April 12, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 'Funnel Cake Express' trailer was stolen from the Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive area

- a dark coloured Ford pick-up truck was seen towing the trailer away

The trailer is described to measure 12' x 6' and may have Ontario licence plate J4434Z.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.

Katrina Arrogante, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable David Isabello, 31 Division