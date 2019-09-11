Log in
µTorrent Web for Mac Simplifies the Torrent Download to Stream Experience

09/11/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Fresh interface delivers Mac users with fast downloading, near-instant playability of files

BitTorrent Inc., a leader in peer-to-peer protocols and products, announced the official release of µTorrent Web for Mac, an online torrent client that helps users quickly search, download and stream torrent files inside their browser.

Available at utorrent.com, the product is compatible with Safari and Chrome browsers and delivers to both new and experienced users a simplified experience on macOS Catalina and previous versions. BitTorrent Web for Mac, a similar product available at bittorrent.com, is also now available.

"With µTorrent Web for Mac, we extended the feature set of our popular Windows Web torrent client to macOS," said Justin Knoll, VP of Product at BitTorrent. "Now Mac users can download any file type to store locally, stream media within a browser-based player while files download, set download/upload speed limits to free up network resources for other internet tasks, and much more."

The company plans to automatically update users on the old version, µTorrent Classic for Mac, to the new version to ensure the software continues to work seamlessly with Catalina. For users that don’t have plans to update their macOS to Catalina and wish to continue using µTorrent Classic for Mac, they will be able to download the old version from utorrent.com after the automatic update occurs. However, users should note that if they update to macOS Catalina (version 10.15) sometime in the future, µTorrent Classic for Mac will no longer work.

Plans to integrate BitTorrent Speed, a feature that introduces BitTorrent (BTT) token to enable faster downloads, will be announced at a later date.

About TRON and BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is the largest decentralized peer-to-peer network in the world, with over 90 million active users driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. TRON, one of the largest blockchain protocols, offers high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps). The ecosystem is governed by Super Representatives and the TRON community.


© Business Wire 2019
