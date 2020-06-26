Log in
Tortoise : Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Corporate Action Activity

06/26/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

Tortoise today announced that Wirecard AG (XETR: WDI GY) will be removed from the Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index® (TPMT) at the close of business on June 29, 2020, due to the company’s filing for insolvency.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

The Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure IndexSM represents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement networks, and Fintech products/ services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions. This includes companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction processing software (payments Fintech) or online financial services market places.

The index mentioned above is the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and is calculated by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG (“Solactive”) in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. Tortoise makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2020
