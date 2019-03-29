Tortoise : Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity

Tortoise today announced that Gemalto N.V. (GTO NA) will be removed from
the Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index®
(TPMT) at the close of business on April 2, 2019 following the
completion of the acquisition by Thales SA (HO FP).
About Tortoise
Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in
society and can also serve essential client needs, such as
diversification and income. Tortoise’s actively researched indices fill
a void in the essential asset universe and provide a platform for
passively managed exchange-traded products. Through a variety of
investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client
solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please
visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.
The Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index℠
represents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a
proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted,
float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged
in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real
time record keeping, settlement networks, and Fintech products/services
that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic
transactions. This includes companies whose primary business is
comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit
card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated
products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction
processing software (payments Fintech) or online financial services
market places.
