Tortoise : Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity

Tortoise today announced that Gemalto N.V. (GTO NA) will be removed from the Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index® (TPMT) at the close of business on April 2, 2019 following the completion of the acquisition by Thales SA (HO FP).

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s actively researched indices fill a void in the essential asset universe and provide a platform for passively managed exchange-traded products. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

The Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index℠ represents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement networks, and Fintech products/services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions. This includes companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction processing software (payments Fintech) or online financial services market places.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005553/en/