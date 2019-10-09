Tortoise : Announces Expected Constituent Changes Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity

Tortoise today announced that Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) will be removed from Tortoise Global Cloud Infrastructure IndexSM, effective Oct. 11, 2019, as a result of the completion of the acquisition by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) on Oct. 8, 2019.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS), will be removed from the Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return IndexSM, effective Oct. 11, 2019, following the completion of the merger with SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) on Oct. 9, 2019.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s actively researched indices fill a void in the essential asset universe and provide a platform for passively managed exchange-traded products. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

The Tortoise Global Cloud Infrastructure IndexSM represents the existing global cloud infrastructure landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the cloud infrastructure industry, including cloud systems/ services, cloud management software, cloud hosting, cloud security, cloud hardware and cloud data centers.

The Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return IndexSM is a proprietary, rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.

