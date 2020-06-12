Tortoise : Announces Index Updates for Second Quarter 2020

Tortoise today announced upcoming additions and deletions to its indices as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the second quarter of 2020. Following the close of trading on June 19, 2020, the indices will be rebalanced and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Tortoise MLP Index®

(TMLP/TMLPT) Action Company Ticker Deletion CONSOL Coal Resources LP CCR Deletion Capital Product Partners LP CPLP Deletion Green Plains Partners LP GPP Deletion CVR Partners LP UAN Deletion USD Partners LP USDP

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseadvisors.com/media/1528/tmlp-constituent-overview_32020.pdf

Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM

(TNAP/TNAPT) Action Company Ticker Deletion USD Partners LP USDP

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseadvisors.com/media/1530/tnap-constituent-overview_32020.pdf

Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return IndexSM

(TGWESG/TGWESGT) Action Company Ticker Addition A O Smith Corp AOS Addition Miura Co Ltd 6005 JP Deletion Advanced Drainage Systems Inc WMS Deletion Nihon Trim Co Ltd 6788 JP

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseadvisors.com/media/1260/tgwesg-constituent-overview_32020.pdf

The Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure IndexSM

(TPMT/TPAYMENT) Action Company Ticker Addition Nexi SpA NEXI IM

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseadvisors.com/media/1539/tpmt-constituent-overview_32020.pdf

The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM (TNEP/TNEPT) has been discontinued. There were no second quarter rebalancing updates to report for the index, and the index will no longer be included in the quarterly rebalance process going forward.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification (“SIC”) system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

The Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return IndexSM is a proprietary, rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM, Tortoise Water Index SM and Tortoise Global Water ESG IndexSM (the “Indices”). The Indices are not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its affiliates. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”).

The Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure IndexSM represents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement networks, and Fintech products/ services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions. This includes companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction processing software (payments Fintech) or online financial services market places.

This index mentioned above is the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and is calculated by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG (“Solactive”) in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. Tortoise makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

