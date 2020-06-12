Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tortoise : Announces Index Updates for Second Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Tortoise today announced upcoming additions and deletions to its indices as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the second quarter of 2020. Following the close of trading on June 19, 2020, the indices will be rebalanced and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Tortoise MLP Index®
(TMLP/TMLPT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Deletion

CONSOL Coal Resources LP

CCR

Deletion

Capital Product Partners LP

CPLP

Deletion

Green Plains Partners LP

GPP

Deletion

CVR Partners LP

UAN

Deletion

USD Partners LP

USDP

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseadvisors.com/media/1528/tmlp-constituent-overview_32020.pdf

Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM
(TNAP/TNAPT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Deletion

USD Partners LP

USDP

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseadvisors.com/media/1530/tnap-constituent-overview_32020.pdf

Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return IndexSM
(TGWESG/TGWESGT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

A O Smith Corp

AOS

Addition

Miura Co Ltd

6005 JP

Deletion

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

WMS

Deletion

Nihon Trim Co Ltd

6788 JP

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseadvisors.com/media/1260/tgwesg-constituent-overview_32020.pdf

The Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure IndexSM
(TPMT/TPAYMENT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

Nexi SpA

NEXI IM

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseadvisors.com/media/1539/tpmt-constituent-overview_32020.pdf

The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM (TNEP/TNEPT) has been discontinued. There were no second quarter rebalancing updates to report for the index, and the index will no longer be included in the quarterly rebalance process going forward.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification (“SIC”) system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

The Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return IndexSM is a proprietary, rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM, Tortoise Water Index SM and Tortoise Global Water ESG IndexSM (the “Indices”). The Indices are not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its affiliates. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”).

The Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure IndexSM represents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement networks, and Fintech products/ services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions. This includes companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction processing software (payments Fintech) or online financial services market places.

This index mentioned above is the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and is calculated by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG (“Solactive”) in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. Tortoise makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pMONRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:18pADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pTETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pPRESS RELEASE : May 27, 2020
PU
05:18pSUL AMÉRICA : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
05:17pPARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pVONAGE HOLDINGS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pPUREBASE CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pIOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pFINANCIAL GRAVITY COMPANIES, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA AT $1,000: too much too soon for some analysts
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group