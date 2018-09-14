Tortoise : Announces Index Updates for Third Quarter 2018

Tortoise today announced upcoming additions and deletions to its indices
as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the third quarter of
2018. Following the close of trading on Sept. 21, 2018, the indices will
be rebalanced and as a result, the following changes will become
effective.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tortoise MLP Index®
(TMLP/TMLPT)
|
|
|
Action
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
|
Hi-Crush Partners LP
|
|
|
HCLP
|
|
|
Deletion
|
|
|
American Midstream Partners, LP
|
|
|
AMID
|
|
|
Deletion
|
|
|
Emerge Energy Services LP
|
|
|
EMES
|
|
|
Deletion
|
|
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
|
|
SGU
The full constituent list can be viewed at tortoiseadvisors.com/tmlp/constituents.
Please note that Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) was retroactively
removed from TMLP post the second quarter 2018 rebalance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tortoise North American Pipeline Index℠
(TNAP/TNAPT)
|
|
|
Action
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Deletion
|
|
|
American Midstream Partners, LP
|
|
|
AMID
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TNAP methodology update:
Tortoise also announced an addition to the index construction and
maintenance section of the TNAP security methodology as follows:
Security Limits: A minimum of 30 securities will be in the index. Should
the number of securities that meet the index inclusion criteria fall
below 30, the index may include additional securities to maintain an
investible and diversified index. As of today there are 77 constituents
in the TNAP Index.
The full constituent list can be viewed at tortoiseadvisors.com/tnap/constituents.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers Index℠
(TNEP/TNEPT)
|
|
|
Action
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
|
Berry Petroleum Corporation
|
|
|
BRY
|
|
|
Deletion
|
|
|
Halcon Resources Corporation
|
|
|
HK
The full constituent list can be viewed at tortoiseadvisors.com/tnep/constituents.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return Index℠
(TGWESG/TGWESGT)
|
|
|
Action
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
|
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd
|
|
|
2128 HK
The full constituent list can be viewed at tortoiseadvisors.com/tgwesg/constituents/.
There are no third quarter rebalancing updates to report for Tortoise
Water Index℠ (TBLUE/TBLUET).
About Tortoise
Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in
assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also
serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income.
Tortoise’s actively researched indices fill a void in the essential
asset universe and provide a platform for passively managed
exchange-traded products. Through a variety of investment vehicles,
Tortoise provides a wide range of client solutions, focused on their
evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.
The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted,
capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships
(MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in
the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged
in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy
commodities.
About Tortoise North American Pipeline Index℠
The Tortoise North American Pipeline Index is a float-adjusted,
capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized
and have their principal place of business in the United States or
Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has
been assigned a standard industrial classification (“SIC”) system code
that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or
2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with
the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies
engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and
refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and
products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline
companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and
master limited partnerships (MLPs).
About Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers Index℠
The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers Index is a
float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of North American energy
companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate,
natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes
exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited
liability companies, and master limited partnerships, but excludes
United States royalty trusts.
About Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return Index℠
Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return Index℠ is a proprietary,
rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index
comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water
infrastructure or water management industries.
About Tortoise Water Index℠
The Tortoise Water Index is a float-adjusted, modified market
capitalization-weighted index comprised of companies that are materially
engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.
Water infrastructure companies’ principal business is providing public
water distribution or supporting water distribution infrastructure via
equipment or engineering and construction. Water management companies’
primary business is providing technologies or products that manage or
facilitate water distribution and usage, including the fields of water
efficiency, water treatment and irrigation.
The indices are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions,
LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow
Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®,
Tortoise North American Pipeline Index℠ and Tortoise North American Oil
and Gas Producers Index℠ (the “Indices”). The Indices are not sponsored
by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors
(collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones
Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating
the Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its
related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and
have been licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its
affiliates. S&P® is a registered trademark
of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”), and Dow Jones® is
a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”).
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws
of such state or jurisdiction.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005597/en/