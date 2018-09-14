Tortoise : Announces Index Updates for Third Quarter 2018

Tortoise today announced upcoming additions and deletions to its indices as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the third quarter of 2018. Following the close of trading on Sept. 21, 2018, the indices will be rebalanced and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Tortoise MLP Index®

(TMLP/TMLPT) Action Company Ticker Addition Hi-Crush Partners LP HCLP Deletion American Midstream Partners, LP AMID Deletion Emerge Energy Services LP EMES Deletion Star Group, L.P. SGU

The full constituent list can be viewed at tortoiseadvisors.com/tmlp/constituents.

Please note that Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) was retroactively removed from TMLP post the second quarter 2018 rebalance.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Index℠

(TNAP/TNAPT) Action Company Ticker Deletion American Midstream Partners, LP AMID

TNAP methodology update:

Tortoise also announced an addition to the index construction and maintenance section of the TNAP security methodology as follows: Security Limits: A minimum of 30 securities will be in the index. Should the number of securities that meet the index inclusion criteria fall below 30, the index may include additional securities to maintain an investible and diversified index. As of today there are 77 constituents in the TNAP Index.

The full constituent list can be viewed at tortoiseadvisors.com/tnap/constituents.

Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers Index℠

(TNEP/TNEPT) Action Company Ticker Addition Berry Petroleum Corporation BRY Deletion Halcon Resources Corporation HK

The full constituent list can be viewed at tortoiseadvisors.com/tnep/constituents.

Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return Index℠

(TGWESG/TGWESGT) Action Company Ticker Addition China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd 2128 HK

The full constituent list can be viewed at tortoiseadvisors.com/tgwesg/constituents/.

There are no third quarter rebalancing updates to report for Tortoise Water Index℠ (TBLUE/TBLUET).

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s actively researched indices fill a void in the essential asset universe and provide a platform for passively managed exchange-traded products. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Index℠

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification (“SIC”) system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

About Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers Index℠

The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of North American energy companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies, and master limited partnerships, but excludes United States royalty trusts.

About Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return Index℠

Tortoise Global Water ESG Total Return Index℠ is a proprietary, rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.

About Tortoise Water Index℠

The Tortoise Water Index is a float-adjusted, modified market capitalization-weighted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries. Water infrastructure companies’ principal business is providing public water distribution or supporting water distribution infrastructure via equipment or engineering and construction. Water management companies’ primary business is providing technologies or products that manage or facilitate water distribution and usage, including the fields of water efficiency, water treatment and irrigation.

