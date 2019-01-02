Tortoise : Announces Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Promotions

Tortoise today announced the promotions of Jen Ashlock and Stephen
Pang to the role of Managing Director. Nick Holmes was also
promoted to the role of Portfolio Manager.
Ms. Ashlock joined Tortoise in 2014 and leads Tortoise’s
strategic marketing and branding efforts. She was promoted to the role
of Chief Marketing Officer in 2018. Previously, Ms. Ashlock was a
managing director at NYSE Euronext in the firm’s global marketing and
branding group in both Chicago and New York and also held a variety of
marketing positions at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Ashlock graduated from
Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and
earned a Master of Business Administration degree from DePaul
University. She served on the Mariner Foundation Board and currently
serves as the chairperson for the Tortoise Foundation Board.
Mr. Pang is a portfolio manager on the energy investment team and
joined Tortoise in 2014. Before joining Tortoise, Mr. Pang was a
director in Credit Suisse's Equity Capital Markets Group. Prior to
joining Credit Suisse in 2012, he spent eight years in Citigroup's
Investment Banking Division, where he focused on equity underwriting and
corporate finance in the energy sector. Mr. Pang earned a Bachelor of
Science in Business Administration from the University of Richmond. He
is a CFA® charterholder.
Mr. Holmes joined the Tortoise energy investment team in
2010 as an intern. He also serves as vice president of the Tortoise
Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. closed-end
funds. Mr. Holmes earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from
Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the
University of Kansas. He is a CFA® charterholder.
“We are excited to promote these leaders in recognition of their impact
to our firm, their professional accomplishments and their constant
commitment to our core values of humility, entrepreneurial spirit and
perseverance,” said Tortoise Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Birzer.
About Tortoise
Tortoise specializes in making an impact through essential assets and
income investing. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve
essential needs in society and client portfolios, such as
diversification and income. Tortoise’s expertise spans energy investing
across the entire energy value chain, sustainable infrastructure
including wind, solar and water infrastructure, credit investing, direct
lending to social infrastructure projects and index construction.
Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a
wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For
more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.
