Tortoise : Announces Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Promotions

Tortoise today announced the promotions of Jen Ashlock and Stephen Pang to the role of Managing Director. Nick Holmes was also promoted to the role of Portfolio Manager.

Ms. Ashlock joined Tortoise in 2014 and leads Tortoise’s strategic marketing and branding efforts. She was promoted to the role of Chief Marketing Officer in 2018. Previously, Ms. Ashlock was a managing director at NYSE Euronext in the firm’s global marketing and branding group in both Chicago and New York and also held a variety of marketing positions at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Ashlock graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from DePaul University. She served on the Mariner Foundation Board and currently serves as the chairperson for the Tortoise Foundation Board.

Mr. Pang is a portfolio manager on the energy investment team and joined Tortoise in 2014. Before joining Tortoise, Mr. Pang was a director in Credit Suisse's Equity Capital Markets Group. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2012, he spent eight years in Citigroup's Investment Banking Division, where he focused on equity underwriting and corporate finance in the energy sector. Mr. Pang earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Richmond. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Mr. Holmes joined the Tortoise energy investment team in 2010 as an intern. He also serves as vice president of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. closed-end funds. Mr. Holmes earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kansas. He is a CFA® charterholder.

“We are excited to promote these leaders in recognition of their impact to our firm, their professional accomplishments and their constant commitment to our core values of humility, entrepreneurial spirit and perseverance,” said Tortoise Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Birzer.

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in making an impact through essential assets and income investing. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and client portfolios, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s expertise spans energy investing across the entire energy value chain, sustainable infrastructure including wind, solar and water infrastructure, credit investing, direct lending to social infrastructure projects and index construction. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

