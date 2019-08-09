Tortoise : Announces Special Index Rebalances Due to Acquisition Activity

Tortoise today announced that Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) was removed from the Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers Index℠ (TNEP) in a special rebalancing following the completion of the acquisition by Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY). The special rebalancing of TNEP constituents occurred after the close of business on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Special rebalancings in TNEP are triggered by corporate actions such as mergers, bankruptcies, and liquidations, in which the resulting weight of a single constituent exceeds TNEP’s 5.0% threshold. Implementation of special rebalancings will be made in accordance with existing methodologies.

Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP) will undergo a special rebalance in response to the merger between Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) and the acquiring company MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX). The special rebalancing will occur following market close today and will be made effective as of Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Special rebalancings in TMLP are triggered by corporate actions such as mergers, bankruptcies, and liquidations, in which the resulting weight of a single constituent exceeds TMLP’s 7.5% threshold. Implementation of special rebalancings will be made in accordance with existing methodologies.

