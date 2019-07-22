Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tortoise : Appoints Michelle Johnston as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 11:06am EDT

Tortoise has named Senior Managing Director Michelle Kelly Johnston as Chief Financial Officer. Johnston, a member of Tortoise’s Executive Committee, will be responsible for business strategy & management, corporate finance (including capital allocation, M&A execution and financing), financial planning & analysis and financial reporting.

“We are delighted that Michelle has taken the CFO role to lead an important area of our business including strategic capital prioritization and allocation for business decisions and growth initiatives,” said Tortoise Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Birzer. “Michelle’s strategic strengths, leadership across the firm and her business and financial acumen make her ideal for this role.”

Johnston joined Tortoise in 2006 and most recently served as Tortoise’s Chief Strategy Officer, leading Tortoise’s strategic investment growth efforts, including business development, partnership and joint venture activities and product development. She has also spearheaded numerous new business ventures, platform and product launches. Prior to joining Tortoise, Johnston was an investment banker for Goldman, Sachs & Co. in its industrial and natural resources group in Chicago and its financial institutions group in New York. She graduated summa cum laude from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. Johnston is a CFA® charterholder.

Chief Development Officer Brent Newcomb will now lead Tortoise’s Strategic Investment Group along with Kate Moore who was promoted to Director, Product Development. Jason Benson was promoted to Director, Corporate Finance. Benson will work alongside Johnston and Brent Behrens, Director and Controller in corporate finance and financial planning.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aIEA ready to act quickly to keep oil market supplied
RE
11:50aJENOPTIK : First images from Mars will be seen through Jenoptik lenses
PU
11:50aGLOBALDATA : Paypal and Alibaba amongst the leading companies in GlobalData's Mobile Payments theme for the ecommerce sector
PU
11:50aGLOBALDATA : India to contribute 35% of Asia and Oceania's LNG regasification capacity growth in 2023, says GlobalData
PU
11:50aGLOBALDATA : identifies the networking equipment companies most at risk from geopolitical turmoil
PU
11:50aBIOFORCE NANOSCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:49aBunge and BP team up for Brazil sugar and ethanol venture
RE
11:47aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:47aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 15 July to 19 July 2019
BU
11:47aVELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S : Revises Outlook for 2019 Based on Strong Performance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
2ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
3Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5MERCK AND COMPANY : BAYER COULD BENEFIT FROM HOME ADVANTAGE IN ST. LOUIS ROUNDUP CANCER TRIAL: experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group