Tortoise : Appoints Michelle Johnston as Chief Financial Officer

Tortoise has named Senior Managing Director Michelle Kelly Johnston as Chief Financial Officer. Johnston, a member of Tortoise’s Executive Committee, will be responsible for business strategy & management, corporate finance (including capital allocation, M&A execution and financing), financial planning & analysis and financial reporting.

“We are delighted that Michelle has taken the CFO role to lead an important area of our business including strategic capital prioritization and allocation for business decisions and growth initiatives,” said Tortoise Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Birzer. “Michelle’s strategic strengths, leadership across the firm and her business and financial acumen make her ideal for this role.”

Johnston joined Tortoise in 2006 and most recently served as Tortoise’s Chief Strategy Officer, leading Tortoise’s strategic investment growth efforts, including business development, partnership and joint venture activities and product development. She has also spearheaded numerous new business ventures, platform and product launches. Prior to joining Tortoise, Johnston was an investment banker for Goldman, Sachs & Co. in its industrial and natural resources group in Chicago and its financial institutions group in New York. She graduated summa cum laude from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. Johnston is a CFA® charterholder.

Chief Development Officer Brent Newcomb will now lead Tortoise’s Strategic Investment Group along with Kate Moore who was promoted to Director, Product Development. Jason Benson was promoted to Director, Corporate Finance. Benson will work alongside Johnston and Brent Behrens, Director and Controller in corporate finance and financial planning.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005460/en/