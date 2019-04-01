Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of March 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, and TPZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.- April 1, 2019 - Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG)today announced that as of March 31, 2019, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $2.2 billion and its unaudited net asset value was $1.3 billion, or $24.48 per share.

As of March 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 392 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 296 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company's most recent applicable prospectus.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2019.

Unaudited Balance Sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$2,190.0

$40.83

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.2

0.01

Receivable for Investments Sold

0.1

0.00

Current Tax Asset

15.6

0.29

Other Assets

4.9

0.09

Total Assets

2,210.8

41.22

Credit Facility Borrowings

125.4

2.34

Senior Notes

380.0

7.08

Preferred Stock

165.0

3.08

Total Leverage

670.4

12.50

Payable for Investments Purchased

7.1

0.13

Other Liabilities

10.8

0.20

Deferred Tax Liability

209.7

3.91

Net Assets

$ 1,312.8

$ 24.48

53.64 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG)today announced that as of March 31, 2019, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $1.6 billion and its unaudited net asset value was $957.0 million, or $15.14 per share.

As of March 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 377 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 282 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company's most recent applicable prospectus.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2019.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$1,577.2

$ 24.95

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.1

0.00

Receivable for Investments Sold

0.1

0.00

Current Tax Asset

0.5

0.01

Other Assets

1.5

0.02

Total Assets

1,579.4

24.98

Credit Facility Borrowings

80.6

1.27

Senior Notes

312.0

4.94

Preferred Stock

132.0

2.09

Total Leverage

524.6

8.30

Payable for Investments Purchased

0.2

0.00

Other Liabilities

8.3

0.13

Deferred Tax Liability

89.3

1.41

Net Assets

$ 957.0

$ 15.14

63.21 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP)today announced that as of March 31, 2019, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $238.4 million and its unaudited net asset value was $173.4 million, or $17.31 per share.

As of March 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 508 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 378 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company's most recent applicable prospectus.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2019.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$236.8

$ 23.64

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.2

0.02

Receivable for Investments Sold

0.8

0.08

Other Assets

0.6

0.06

Total Assets

238.4

23.80

Credit Facility Borrowings

12.4

1.24

Senior Notes

34.0

3.39

Preferred Stock

16.0

1.60

Total Leverage

62.4

6.23

Payable for Investments Purchased

0.8

0.08

Other Liabilities

1.8

0.18

Net Assets

$173.4

$ 17.31

10.02 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.(NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of March 31, 2019, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $162.4 million and its unaudited net asset value was $116.0 million, or $7.88 per share.

As of March 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act). The company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 386 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company's most recent applicable prospectus.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2019.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$ 162.1

$ 11.00

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.2

0.02

Other Assets

0.1

0.01

Total Assets

162.4

11.03

Credit Facility Borrowings

40.6

2.76

Other Liabilities

5.8

0.39

Net Assets

$ 116.0

$ 7.88

14.73 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ)today announced that as of March 31, 2019, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $199.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $144.7 million, or $20.81 per share.

As of March 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act). The company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 366 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company's most recent applicable prospectus.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2019.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$ 198.1

$ 28.50

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.2

0.03

Other Assets

1.5

0.21

Total Assets

199.8

28.74

Credit Facility Borrowings

54.4

7.83

Other Liabilities

0.7

0.10

Net Assets

$ 144.7

$ 20.81

6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund's portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Energy Value Chain Conference Call

Tortoise will host a conference call on April 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. Central to discuss the energy sector and provide an update on the energy value chain and Tortoise's investment outlook.

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 407-9210

Replay Number: (877) 481-4010

Replay ID: #41353 (available through May 23, 2019)

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.'s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) owns a portfolio of midstream energy entities that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.'s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TTP invests primarily in equity securities of pipeline companies that transport natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products and, to a lesser extent, in other energy infrastructure companies.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. NDP invests primarily in North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) invests in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities issued by power and energy infrastructure companies. TPZ's objective is to provide stockholders a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com

Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are 'forward-looking statements.' Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact informationTortoise

Pam Kearney, Investor and Public Relations, (866) 362-9331, pkearney@tortoiseadvisors.com

Disclaimer

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 22:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:52pRENASCOR RESOURCES : Siviour Mineral Lease Terms Accepted
PU
07:45pENTREE RESOURCES : Entrée Resources Announces Fiscal Year 2018 Results and Reviews Corporate Highlights
AQ
07:42pVOCUS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - David Wiadrowski
PU
07:42pTHE THOUGHT LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE, ON : Chain19, has added speakers from CoinBase, Pantera Capital, Celsius Network, Figure Technologies, and Consensys to their current top-tier roster to speak to the intersection of blockchain and finance.
GL
07:39pPEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION : Announces $800 Million Public Note Offering
AQ
07:39pDUNCAN-WILLIAMS, INC. : Marks Its 50-Year Anniversary
BU
07:38pSKYLINE INVESTMENTS : Announces Record Results for the Year 2018
AQ
07:37pSANTOS : PNG LNG signs mid-term sales agreement with Unipec
PU
07:34pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : CORRECTED RELEASE - Tanger Outlets Sells Four Non-Core Outlet Centers
PR
07:32pLEVI STRAUSS : Form3
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
2TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS INC. : TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : CORRECTED RELEASE - Tanger Outlets Sells ..
3DAVITA : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: Shareholder Class Action Against DaVita Inc. Survives Motion To Dismiss (DVA)
4FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : Iron Bridge Magnetite Reserves and Resources Update
5SANTOS LTD : SANTOS : PNG LNG signs mid-term sales agreement with Unipec

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About