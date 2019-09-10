Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) Provides Update on Fund's Direct Investments

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) provides an update on direct investments.

Since the last update issued on July 23, 2019, the fund has closed on an additional direct sustainable infrastructure investment totaling approximately $27 million. The investment is in an 11.1 MW-DC portfolio of 14 operating solar assets across Colorado, Florida, New Jersey and Puerto Rico with long-term fixed price PPA contracts, typically 15-25 years. The projects are a combination of ground and roof-mounted installations selling power to investment-grade federal and corporate off-takers.

This investment brings the fund’s total direct investment commitments to $84.0 million or 30.1% of the portfolio and completes the fund’s allocation to direct sustainable infrastructure investments.

“We are pleased to commit the entire direct sustainable infrastructure allocation well ahead of schedule and now have more than half of the fund’s overall direct investment allocations committed,” said Portfolio Manager Nick Holmes.

TEAF is managed with a long-term focus on essential assets through public and direct investments across social infrastructure, sustainable infrastructure and energy infrastructure. These assets tend to be uncorrelated assets that have attractive potential for high total return with an emphasis on current income as well as a relatively inelastic demand profile.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com.

