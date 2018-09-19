Tortoise : Expands Social Infrastructure Team

Tortoise, a specialized investment firm making an impact through
essential assets, expands its Social Infrastructure Team with the hiring
of David Sifford as a managing director. Mr. Sifford was most
recently vice president of the Education Investment Group at EPR
Properties. He will lead the social infrastructure platform along with Jeremy
Goff, managing director. Brandon DeBenedet joined the team
this week as a deal originator and structurer. Mr. DeBenedet was
previously a senior vice president in D.A. Davidson’s Fixed Income
Capital Markets Division and has worked in public finance for more than
a decade as a banker in the higher education, healthcare, housing,
municipal and non-profit space.
“We look forward to both David and Brandon bringing their expertise to
the Tortoise social infrastructure platform,” said Goff. “With more than
15 years in commercial lending and real estate finance across sectors,
David has built a robust network in the non-profit sector and brings a
unique perspective to the team. Brandon’s thought leadership on the
public finance sector and experience in direct lending adds
extraordinary value to the platform.”
Other recent hires include David Roeder as deal originator and
structurer. Mr. Roeder brings more than 20 years of experience to the
team. Nancy Midden also joined in 2018 as dedicated legal counsel
for the social infrastructure platform.
“Tortoise has built a solid platform that provides compelling investment
products for clients and is making an impact in communities across the
country through healthcare, education, housing and other social
services,” said Sifford. “I’m very excited to be a part of the team, the
social infrastructure platform and the broader Tortoise organization.”
These new additions enhance an already established team including Garey
Fuqua, Sandra Matthews, Michael Sanchez, Osaze
Romany and Emmanuel Emah-Emeni as well as the platform’s
client portfolio manager Michael Kelnosky.
Tortoise’s social infrastructure expertise includes managing a
registered fund, a private fund and separately managed accounts.
About Tortoise
Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in
society and can also serve essential client needs, such as
diversification and income. Tortoise provides capital for social
infrastructure projects focused on healthcare, housing and education
initiatives. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides
a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For
more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006150/en/