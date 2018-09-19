Tortoise : Expands Social Infrastructure Team

Tortoise, a specialized investment firm making an impact through essential assets, expands its Social Infrastructure Team with the hiring of David Sifford as a managing director. Mr. Sifford was most recently vice president of the Education Investment Group at EPR Properties. He will lead the social infrastructure platform along with Jeremy Goff, managing director. Brandon DeBenedet joined the team this week as a deal originator and structurer. Mr. DeBenedet was previously a senior vice president in D.A. Davidson’s Fixed Income Capital Markets Division and has worked in public finance for more than a decade as a banker in the higher education, healthcare, housing, municipal and non-profit space.

“We look forward to both David and Brandon bringing their expertise to the Tortoise social infrastructure platform,” said Goff. “With more than 15 years in commercial lending and real estate finance across sectors, David has built a robust network in the non-profit sector and brings a unique perspective to the team. Brandon’s thought leadership on the public finance sector and experience in direct lending adds extraordinary value to the platform.”

Other recent hires include David Roeder as deal originator and structurer. Mr. Roeder brings more than 20 years of experience to the team. Nancy Midden also joined in 2018 as dedicated legal counsel for the social infrastructure platform.

“Tortoise has built a solid platform that provides compelling investment products for clients and is making an impact in communities across the country through healthcare, education, housing and other social services,” said Sifford. “I’m very excited to be a part of the team, the social infrastructure platform and the broader Tortoise organization.”

These new additions enhance an already established team including Garey Fuqua, Sandra Matthews, Michael Sanchez, Osaze Romany and Emmanuel Emah-Emeni as well as the platform’s client portfolio manager Michael Kelnosky.

Tortoise’s social infrastructure expertise includes managing a registered fund, a private fund and separately managed accounts.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise provides capital for social infrastructure projects focused on healthcare, housing and education initiatives. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

