Tortoise : Launches Suite of UCITS Funds Focused on Energy Transition, Sustainable Infrastructure and Water

Tortoise today announced the launch of three UCITS funds: the Tortoise Energy Transition UCITS Fund, the Tortoise Sustainable Listed Infrastructure UCITS Fund and the Tortoise Sustainable Global Water UCITS Fund.

These new products are part of the Tortoise Ecofin Platform. The platform houses Tortoise’s suite of sustainable and impact products and harnesses years of expertise in infrastructure, water and the transition to cleaner energy through listed and private renewable energy infrastructure investments.

“Our new UCITS funds are borne from our multi-year expertise investing in essential needs for sustainable water and the transition to more sustainable energy sources,” said Tortoise Chief Development Officer, Brent Newcomb. “At Tortoise, our focus is delivering investment strategies across essential assets that are making a positive impact on society.”

The Tortoise Energy Transition UCITS Fund seeks long-term beneficiaries of the major trends associated with the energy transition. It invests in companies which have secular growth opportunities related to changes in the way energy is produced and consumed. The fund’s objective is to maximise risk-adjusted returns by investing in companies focussed on more efficient use of resources and emissions reduction. The sectors exposed to the energy transition include advanced mobility, energy & industrials, power & energy infrastructure, air & environment, renewable energy, energy efficiency and water.

The Tortoise Sustainable Listed Infrastructure UCITS Fund aims to achieve a high, secure dividend yield on its investment portfolio and to realise long-term growth in the value of the portfolio while taking care to preserve capital. The fund invests globally in the equity securities of growth-oriented economic infrastructure companies which are delivering increasing cash flows. The portfolio is diversified with respect to geography, sub-sector and investment themes, and it has a positive impact given the strategy’s focus on sustainability.

The Tortoise Sustainable Global Water UCITS Fund seeks to invest in companies across the globe and throughout the water value chain that we believe are in a position to benefit from the pursuit to solve the water supply/demand imbalance.

Tortoise Advisors UK Limited is the adviser to the Tortoise Energy Transition UCITS Fund and Tortoise Sustainable Listed Infrastructure UCITS Fund. Tortoise Capital Advisors is the adviser to the Tortoise Sustainable Global Water UCITS Fund.

About Tortoise Ecofin Platform

The Tortoise Ecofin Platform focuses on sustainability and impact strategies, harnessing years of investment expertise in infrastructure, water and the energy transition theme, including listed and private renewable energy infrastructure. Our strategies align with certain UN Sustainable Development Goals to help achieve sustainable energy and water sources.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI initiative is recognized as the leading global network for investors and financial industry participants who are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices and ownership policies. At Tortoise, we recognize the importance of investing responsibly, and joining the PRI supports our firm-wide objective to establish a framework of sustainable investment practices. It enhances our disciplined approach to deliver competitive returns for our clients seeking socially responsible investments.

Important Notice

This press release is being issued by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe or purchase, any shares in any of the funds mentioned herein, nor shall it, or the fact of its publication, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract thereof. Recipients of this press release who intend to apply for or purchase shares in any of the funds are reminded that any such application or purchase must be made solely on the basis of the information and opinions contained in the relevant funds’ prospectus, supplement and KIID, which are available on request and on the Tortoise Advisors website, which may be different from the information and opinions contained in this document.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements". Although the funds and Tortoise believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the funds’ reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

