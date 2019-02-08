Tortoise Launches Two Digital Infrastructure Exchange-Traded Funds: TCLD and TPAY

Tortoise today announced the launch of two digital infrastructure ETFs, Tortoise Cloud Infrastructure Fund (Cboe BZX: TCLD) and Tortoise Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (Cboe BZX: TPAY).

Tortoise invests in essential assets across the infrastructure spectrum. These are assets that are indispensable to the economy and society. Digital infrastructure is the backbone of the digital revolution, including everything that transfers, stores and processes digital information. TCLD and TPAY isolate what Tortoise believes are the fastest areas of growth in technology, that are also essential assets.

“Digital infrastructure is essential to our everyday lives,” said Matt Weglarz, Tortoise portfolio manager of passive investment strategies. “As the world economy becomes increasingly reliant on instant, mobile payments and flexible, efficient and lower-cost technology, we believe these two products offer investors access to participate in this potential growth.”

Tortoise offers passively managed products based on actively researched indices. Tortoise’s full suite of indices are designed to fill market voids across the essential assets universe.

Tortoise Cloud Infrastructure Fund is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the Tortoise Global Cloud Infrastructure Index℠, which represents the existing global cloud infrastructure landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the cloud infrastructure industry, including cloud systems/services, cloud management software, cloud hosting, cloud security, cloud hardware and cloud data centers.

Tortoise Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index℠, which represents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement networks, and Fintech products/services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions. This includes companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction processing software (payments Fintech) or online financial services marketplaces.

The funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the funds and may be obtained by calling 844-TR-INDEX (844-874-6339) or visiting www.tortoiseadvisors.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are not individually redeemable and owners of the shares may acquire those shares from the ETF and tender those shares for redemption to the ETF in Creation Units only; see the ETF prospectus for additional information regarding Creation Units. Investors may purchase or sell ETF shares throughout the day through any brokerage account, which will result in typical brokerage commissions.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investing in specific sectors such as digital infrastructure may involve greater risk and volatility than less concentrated investments.

TCLD:

Risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with investing in cloud infrastructure industry including disruption of service, security breaches, evolving internet regulation and technology risk. Investments in non-U.S. companies (including Canadian issuers) involve risk not ordinarily associated with investments in securities and instruments of U.S. issuers, including risks related to political, social and economic developments abroad, differences between U.S. and foreign regulatory and accounting requirements, tax risk and market practices, as well as fluctuations in foreign currencies. The fund invests in small and mid-cap companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger companies. The fund is not actively managed and therefore the fund generally will not sell a security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the index or the selling of the security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the index. There is no guarantee that the fund will achieve a high degree of correlation to the index and therefore achieve its investment objective. Shares may trade at prices different than net asset value per share.

TPAY:

Risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with investing in digital payments industry including major changes in technology, security considerations, taxes, government regulations, economic conditions, competition, political influences, the cyclical nature of the industry, and consumer preferences. Investments in non-U.S. companies (including Canadian issuers) involve risk not ordinarily associated with investments in securities and instruments of U.S. issuers, including risks related to political, social and economic developments abroad, differences between U.S. and foreign regulatory and accounting requirements, tax risk and market practices, as well as fluctuations in foreign currencies. The fund invests in small and mid-cap companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger companies. The fund is not actively managed and therefore the fund generally will not sell a security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the index or the selling of the security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the index. There is no guarantee that the fund will achieve a high degree of correlation to the index and therefore achieve its investment objective. Shares may trade at prices different than net asset value per share.

Nothing on this communication should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any shares of the portfolio in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor

NOT FDIC INSURED

NO BANK GUARANTEE

MAY LOSE VALUE

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and are calculated by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG (“Solactive”) in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This communication shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this communication is current as of the publication date. Tortoise makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC is the advisor to the funds and is a registered investment advisor providing research-driven indices that can be used as a realistic basis for exchange-traded products and thought leadership in the universe of essential assets. Its indices are intended to fill a void in the market and provide benchmarks and investable asset class universes for use by investment professionals, research analysts and industry executives to analyze relative performance as well as to provide a basis for passively managed exchange-traded products.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

