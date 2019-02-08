Tortoise Launches Two Digital Infrastructure Exchange-Traded Funds: TCLD and TPAY

Tortoise today announced the launch of two digital infrastructure ETFs,
Tortoise Cloud Infrastructure Fund (Cboe BZX: TCLD) and Tortoise Digital
Payments Infrastructure Fund (Cboe BZX: TPAY).
Tortoise invests in essential assets across the infrastructure spectrum.
These are assets that are indispensable to the economy and society.
Digital infrastructure is the backbone of the digital revolution,
including everything that transfers, stores and processes digital
information. TCLD and TPAY isolate what Tortoise believes are the
fastest areas of growth in technology, that are also essential assets.
“Digital infrastructure is essential to our everyday lives,” said Matt
Weglarz, Tortoise portfolio manager of passive investment strategies.
“As the world economy becomes increasingly reliant on instant, mobile
payments and flexible, efficient and lower-cost technology, we believe
these two products offer investors access to participate in this
potential growth.”
Tortoise offers passively managed products based on actively researched
indices. Tortoise’s full suite of indices are designed to fill market
voids across the essential assets universe.
Tortoise Cloud Infrastructure Fund is an exchange-traded fund designed
to track the Tortoise Global Cloud Infrastructure Index℠, which
represents the existing global cloud infrastructure landscape. It is a
proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted,
float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged
in the cloud infrastructure industry, including cloud systems/services,
cloud management software, cloud hosting, cloud security, cloud hardware
and cloud data centers.
Tortoise Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund is an exchange-traded fund
designed to track the Tortoise Global Digital Payments Infrastructure
Index℠, which represents the existing global digital payments landscape.
It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market
capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies
that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant
processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement
networks, and Fintech products/services that facilitate the ease,
efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions. This includes
companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of
the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction
processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers,
electronic transaction processing software (payments Fintech) or online
financial services marketplaces.
About Tortoise
Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that
are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins
approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a
positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC is the advisor to the funds and is a
registered investment advisor providing research-driven indices that can
be used as a realistic basis for exchange-traded products and thought
leadership in the universe of essential assets. Its indices are intended
to fill a void in the market and provide benchmarks and investable asset
class universes for use by investment professionals, research analysts
and industry executives to analyze relative performance as well as to
provide a basis for passively managed exchange-traded products.
