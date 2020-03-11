Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tortoise : Provides Questions and Answers Document for Closed-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

Tortoise today announced that given the recent market volatility, it has made available a Q&A document regarding its effect on Tortoise’s closed-end funds. The document, which will be updated periodically, is available here.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:49pDELTA ELECTRONICS : Launches New 100kW DC City Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger
PU
11:49pDRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Our response to the Coronavirus situation
PU
11:46pGlobal Soundbar Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Smart Homes to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:42pYINGLI GREEN ENERGY : Secured 260 MW Order with Debt Restructuring Going Forward
AQ
11:39pAMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
11:39pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to optionholders
PU
11:39pFORTESCUE METALS : contracting partners launch new traineeship for Aboriginal Australians
PU
11:34pPoly Global to Recycle Funds from Sole UK Commercial Asset
GL
11:32pBan on European travel to U.S. will batter airlines, already roiled by coronavirus
RE
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Cincinnati Bell Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group