Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tortoise : Releases TSIFX Quarterly Commentary Piece

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:48am EDT

Tortoise announces the release of its Tortoise Tax-Advantaged Social Infrastructure Fund (NASDAQ: TSIFX) quarterly commentary piece.

The piece highlights deal transactions made during the quarter and includes a market update and outlook. A copy of the commentary piece is available here.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Before investing in the fund, investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance. The fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus (click here) contain this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund's prospectus may be obtained by calling 855-TCA-FUND. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks. Principal loss is possible. The fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to the Tortoise Tax-Advantaged Social Infrastructure Fund.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pWAVESTONE : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AN
12:05pFREENET AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:05pCPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Increase of Bank Financing in Berlin
EQ
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:05pNOBLE ENERGY MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Noble Energy, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm
PR
12:05pK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:05pFresh Promise Foods Announces New Direction for FPFI
NE
12:05pU.S. Air Force Awards ARC, Inc. $1.5 Million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Contract
BU
12:04pEquity markets rebound on EU fund optimism; gold edges higher
RE
12:04pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
4NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble in biggest U.S. energy deal since oil crash
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group